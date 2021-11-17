

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ will be released on December 17 in theaters.

Photo: Frazer Harrison / .

Surprising and magnificent, this is how the Internet users cataloged the second trailer for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, which was released last Tuesday on the social networks of Sony Pictures at about night hours. This new look has absolutely everything a film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) can offer: dose of action, unpublished surprises, epic scenes, drama, Easter eggs, epicity, intrigue, emotions everywhere, twists in the plot, feeling, but above all, a lot of nostalgia and sentimentality.

The second trailer for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ again broke the internet just as its first preview released in August did, thus becoming the most anticipated film by the loyal fans of Marvel Studios. This new look may not have shown us the appearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield helping Tom holland in the final battle against ‘The Sinister Six’; However, both Marvel and Sony did not want to add them all at once in the trailer. Both companies have been characterized by surprising the audience with this type of surprises that come to be edited and thus save the best for last. Officially the ‘Spider-Verse’ is already a reality and you just have to wait until December 17 to see the movie.

As was not to be expected, the second trailer of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ was full of nods to other sagas of the arachnid superhero, among which the appearance of J. Jonah Jameson played by JK Simmons belonging to the Spider universe stands out- Tobey Maguire’s Man, as well as we could witness the entire guild of villains that will make it difficult for Peter Parker and company.

The story of this film was already told in the first trailer: After the end of ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man / Peter Parker identity is revealed by Mysterio. Seeing himself totally overwhelmed by not being able to balance the balance between his personal and heroic life, Peter Parker asks Doctor Strange for help to perform a spell in order to reverse the problem, although, this does not happen as expected because the Hex brings with it the expansion of the multiverse, that includes a threat much greater than Spider-Man himself, it will be very difficult for him to face it alone.

Likewise, the multiverse generated endless chaotic moments that were very intriguing and shocking. One of them was the fight between Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, which left viewers completely breathless and with expectations of millions. Alfred Molina, who will play Doctor Octopus, once again stole the looks of the fans just like he did in the first trailer with his unpublished appearance. He and Spider-Man both starred in a fight in which Otto Octavius ​​was surprised to see that Tom Holland’s Peter Parker is not the same as he knows from his universe, referring to Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker.

Following that, the trailer showed the appearances of Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman, Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Rhys Ifans’s Lizard, these last two villains belong to the Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man universe. Later, in the preview, it is possible to better appreciate the black suit that Spider-Man will use.

I feel like a little boy. It had been years, many years that I had not so wanted to see a Spiderman movie. As Andrew and Tobey appear, pfff The trailer is sublime, just sublime. pic.twitter.com/iUODTpCaSg – Xbox Studio (@XboxStudio) November 17, 2021

In another vein, the second trailer for ‘Spider-Man No Way Home’ showed a classic reference to the second film of ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ when Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) falls into the void of a tower while Andrew Garfield try to save her. Pitifully Spider-Man fails to get lucky and Gwen ends up dying.. This same tracing can be seen in the recent look, but this time it has as protagonists Tom Holland and Zendaya. Will he be able to save her as soon as possible? At the moment that is only a mystery.

But without a doubt what ended up spilling the glass was this scene that has generated a lot of controversy on social networks. In it Tom Holland’s Spider-Man appears preparing for a battle against Electro, Lizard and Sandman; Nevertheless, Neither Electro nor Lizard are in tune with Spider-Man and they are both heading in the other direction.. Where could it be? Clearly that take was edited and is only left to our interpretation. Many believe that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will appear in that scene, something that would not be so far fetched given that it is not the first time that a Marvel and Sony Pictures trailer has been edited.

Even another shot that definitively confirms the appearance of Tobey and Andrew in the final battle is due to this small mistake made by the Sony Pictures account of Brazil. If you look closely, at minute 0:54 Lagarto receives a blow from someone other than Tom Holland. Draw your own conclusions.

It is clear that Tobey and Andrew have been removed in this scene. In one image it looks like Lizard is not going after Tom Holland, and in the other … Who is Electro attacking? … If Spiderman (Tom) jumped into the void and is falling! There is someone else up there. #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/WyBqpYXtnv— Leo (@iLeoVlogs) November 17, 2021

SOMEONE EXPLAINS ME WHO HITS THE LIZARD IN THIS TRAILER AT MINUTE 0:54 ?????????? THANK YOU SONY PICTURES BRAZIL AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA https://t.co/mG7pb7BJAs— Grefg =) (@TheGref21 November, 20) (@TheGref21)

Without a doubt, the second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home was full of references and winks, some clearer than others, but the excitement in knowing what this film will bring us is still growing. ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ opens in theaters on December 17.

Here is the new trailer in case you haven’t seen it

