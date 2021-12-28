12/28/2021 at 17:37 CET

Teresa Dominguez

Alaquàs Local Police officers have arrested this morning the ex-worker that on Monday he was about to kill a colleague from his old company after stick a knife in the neck and abdomen, as advanced by Levante-EMV. The 35-year-old detainee was arrested when he was leaving the bar where he currently works, in Aldaia, and offered a strong resistance. In fact, he still carried the weapon used against his victim, whom he attacked minutes after he was thrown out of the company premises, when he was discovered loitering at the door.

The arrest was possible thanks to the fact that both the Alaquàs Local Police and those of the nearby municipalities were warned of the identity of the suspect. After twelve thirty in the morning, a patrol saw the alleged aggressor in the vicinity of Cuenca de Aldaia street, very close to where he currently works. Recognizing it, they stopped him to identify him Y they asked for reinforcementsTherefore, another patrol from the same police force came. The four agents had to intervene to handcuff him, since from the beginning the suspect was aggressive and did not want to cooperate.

Finally, the agents they managed to disarm and handcuff him, after which they immediately transferred him to the Torrent police station, since they knew that the local Judicial Police group of the National Police was the one who was carrying out the investigation.

Apparently, after committing the brutal assault, he went to work at the bar without further ado and without showing special signs of nervousness, according to several witnesses.

The one now detained, as reported by this newspaper, was fired months ago for allegedly harassing a partner of the company, of which even had a restraining order in effect, derived from the complaint that he filed against him at the Torrent police station. and that a court in the capital of l’Horta Sud is investigating. In fact, everything indicates that his His real target on Monday was precisely the woman he was harassing.

Death threats to the woman who stalked

The brutal attack took place on Monday, after twelve thirty in the morning, at a firm located in an industrial estate in Alaquàs. Shortly before, around twelve o’clock, the now detainee sneaked into the facilities and came to the office where the woman he was harassing works, whom he came to death threat. However, he could not reach more because the rest of the workers noticed and intervened in time.

A) Yes, they kicked him out of the compound and they told him that if he approached again, they would call the police, since they knew there was a restraining order. The former worker left, but after a few minutes, he returned and attacked one of the ex-teammates who had been expelled minutes before. Without saying a word, he took out a knife and stabbed it at least twice, one of them in the neck and the other, in the abdomen, causing very serious injuries that almost cost him his life.

The companions saved his life

As the assailant hurriedly fled the scene, others workers came to the aid of the injured, 55, to which they applied compression on the neck to stop the brutal bleeding, as well as in the abdomen, while calling 112 for urgent medical help.

A SAMU ambulance traveled to the scene and, once the bleeding had stabilized, the injured man was transferred to the emergency service of Hospital La Fe, where he was immediately operated on. Besides, the National Police established surveillance on the wounded, given the risk that the alleged aggressor could go to the hospital, although that surveillance was lifted as soon as the Alaquàs Local Police caught the suspect. According to the doctors, the wounded man is already out of danger, although if he had not been assisted by his companions, the wounds could have killed him by exsanguination.