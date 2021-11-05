11/05/2021

On at 16:54 CET

.

The Court of Instruction number 1 of Guadalajara has decreed liprovisional liberty for the 23-year-old who was arrested for the poisoning suffered by seven young people in Azuqueca de Henares, one of which passed away.

The Superior Court of Justice of Castilla-La Mancha has reported that the young man, who was arrested on Wednesday, November 3, has passed to the disposition of the Instruction Court number 1 of Guadalajara, on guard duty, this Friday and after taking a statement. , taking into account that the Public Prosecutor’s Office has not requested preventive detention as a precautionary measure, the head of the court has decreed the provisional release of this person.

He is charged provisionally as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of reckless homicide and eight crimes of injuries, an accusation that is provisional and that will have to be specified throughout the judicial investigation.

The Investigative Court number 4 of Guadalajara will be in charge of the investigation of the case as it is competent for the date of the event. The event occurred on the night of Sunday, October 31 to Monday, November 1, when a 15-year-old girl died and eight other people were injured – six young people and two civil guards – after suffer from carbon monoxide poisoning due to the bad combustion of a generator set, in a local of Azuqueca de Henares (Guadalajara).

It was the family of one of the seven young people gathered, worried that he was not returning home and could not be reached by mobile phone, which went to the Civil Guard to report it and they provided the last location of the mobile, which led the agents to the aforementioned location.

Looking out the window, they saw that there were people inside, but they were not moving, so the guards broke the glass, entered and found the seven unconscious boys and girls.

The first two guards who entered were also affected by intoxication and had to be treated by the medical services and later discharged. One of the young people is still admitted to the ICU of the Guadalajara Hospital, another two are on the floor in this same health center and two more are hospitalized in centers in the Community of Madrid.