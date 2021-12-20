12/20/2021 at 17:06 CET

Josep Carceller @JosepCarceller

Face Tok It is the new device that, once you try it, you will not be able to stop using to record your new content destined to be the meat of the new social networks such as Tik Tok or for Instagram videos.

But what technology does it include that you haven’t used until now? Well, Face Tok, once you have attached the smartphone, is capable of tracking your face and body to create a rather peculiar effect. It is sold in two versions, a basic and a premium and its recommended retail price ranges between € 29.99 and € 39.99 depending on the version chosen.

This is how Face Tok works

Below you can see a video of how face tok works, the new device marketed by La Casa de las Carcasas:

As you can see, this device It is able to track your body and face in 360 degrees, rotating on an axis that will follow all your steps.

These are its main characteristics: Facial tracking, object tracking and smart shooting.360º rotationViewing Angle: 105º Angles: 360 ° Horizontal Rotation, 37 ° Top Rotation, 37 ° Bottom Rotation.Support size: 93x93x165.4 mm Product weight: 195 gramsTracking distance:> 1MBattery capacity: 2200mAh.Battery duration: 6–8HLoading port: Type CRotation speed: 42º / sec.Nominal Potential: 5V1ANo need app downloadCompatible with iOS 10.0 and Android 8.1 Applicable phone size: 56 – 100 mTripod compatibleIdeal for Instagram, Facebook, Facetime, TikTok, conferences, sporting events, presentations etc.

You can buy it directly on the La Casa de las Carcasas website at the aforementioned price or on Amazon for about € 4 more than its RRP where it is sold directly by LCDLC.