10/25/2021 at 4:06 PM CEST

Since this Sunday, messages have been happening on social networks in honor of Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), recently crowned MotoGP ™ 2021 World Champion: Congratulations coming from all areas, not only from the world of motorsport.

Motorcycling takes off its hat

Among the riders who took care to dedicate a post to him on Instagram are, among others, his predecessors Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar), Marc Márquez (Repsol Honda Team) and Jorge Lorenzo, but also his latest rival, Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team ), Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar), Jorge Martín (Pramac Racing), Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini), Yamaha tester Cal Crutchlow, or Tony Arbolino (Liqui Moly Intact GP), who is known to be very attached to him to the point of sharing vacations. Also his compatriot Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) and another Frenchman, who will soon return to WorldSBK: Loris Baz. Monster Energy or the Leopard team, which he was part of a few years ago, also remembered him with a post.

CONGRATS CHAMP🥇 # EmiliaRomagnaGP pic.twitter.com/t2l4r7TwPt – Marc Márquez (@ marcmarquez93) October 24, 2021

🙌🏼 Respect ☺️ Congratulations, @ FabioQ20! 👏🏼 🏆 It’s been an amazing season and we are glad that we were able to bring on the fight to you! We will try again next year 😏👊🏼 # ELD1ABLO @ PeccoBagnaia | @MotoGP pic.twitter.com/1BiQpLre6Z – Ducati Corse (@ducaticorse) October 24, 2021

But the vast majority opted to praise his conquest through Instagram Stories. This was the case of Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team), Alex Márquez (LCR Honda Castrol), Iker Lecuona (Tech3 KTM Factory Racing), Albert Arenas (Aspar Team Moto2), Raúl Fernández (Red Bull KTM Ajo), Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing), without forgetting the testers Dani Pedrosa (KTM) and Sylvain Guintoli (Suzuki), Álex Crivillé, Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK), current WorldSBK World leader, Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) and Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK), who was his teammate in 2016.

Unanimous praise from the motorsport universe

But Quartararo’s victory also generated reactions far beyond motorcycling, starting with the other motorsport disciplines, as evidenced by the gestures of Marvin Musquin, Théo Pourchaire, Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon, Carlos Sainz Jr, Fernando Alonso, his good friend Daniel Ricciardo, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and Alain Prost, the first Frenchman to win the F1 world title in 1985. For the WRC, his neighbor in Andorra Dani Sordo, Thierry Neuville, whom he recently met at the Rally de Catalunya, and the nine-time champion Sébastien Loeb, also dedicated a message to him.

Sports, music, cinema and politics, with ‘El Diablo’

Fabio’s conquest was also applauded by swimmer Camille Lacourt and pole vaulter Renaud Lavillenie, both motorcycling fans, as well as by PSG footballers Sergio Ramos and Kylian Mbappé, as well as Clément Grenier, from Stade Rennais. The OGC Nice, represented by its coach, Christophe Galtier, and PSG himself also dedicated a tweet to him.

Félicitations @ FabioQ20 pour ton titre de champion du monde #MotoGP 🏆 Historique 🇫🇷 – Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) October 24, 2021

Apart from sports, special mention also goes to actor Tarek Boudali and singer Matt Pokora for their stories about the Nice driver. Finally, we must highlight the tributes made by the city of Nice, by the former motorcycle racer turned mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, by the Minister of Sports, Roxana Maracineanu, and by the French president, Emmanuel Macron.