As there is no consensus regarding the modification of environmental stickers, their modification is postponed, but there was talk about the creation of a D rating.

In 2016, the environmental labels that define the environmental quality of the emissions of our vehicle were implemented. They settled down quickly and with a simple glance you can know the rating of our car.

Recently it had been commented that modifications were going to be made in this system, but the director of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), Pere Navarro, has announced that the changes are postponed since there has been no consensus.

The II Symposium of the Mobility Observatory has left out what was going to be one of the most important novelties of the DGT for this 2021. A reform on the distinction of vehicles was being studied more and less polluting, but there has been no agreement.

It is not ruled out that in the future a new label with a D rating will be included or that the requirement for the ZERO label be increased, but these modifications will not come for the moment.

The DGT has carried out a study in which the reform is approved but it has been considered that “it was not the opportune moment”. With the semiconductor crisis (which would help create less polluting vehicles), it has been tried to avoid increasing the difficulties of the automobile sector.

What were the reforms going to be?

There are currently four categories (B, C, ZERO and ECO) between environmental labels. They were going to undergo certain changes in which the entry in the ZERO labeling would be tightened.

What’s more, the terms to obtain the ECO rating would change. Light hybrid 600 horsepower motor vehicles and motorcycles complying with the Euro 5 emissions standard were to be allowed into this eco-friendly category.

The category D, which would recognize recently registered cars and that they pollute less than those of gasoline of 2007. The latter have a C rating and those prior to 2007 are left without labeling so that they are eliminated from the automobile fleet.

At first, it will be from the next legislature when these changes are made to the labeling. It will depend on who is still in charge of the Government and the DGT at that time, but it is considered that a greater consensus will be obtained.

At the moment the environmental stickers are not going to be changed, which gives manufacturers a break to continue modernizing their vehicles.