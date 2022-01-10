This is how you should act on the road if an emergency vehicle approaches depending on whether you are on a two-way road, on a road with two lanes in each direction or three lanes in each direction.

When driving on the road, we can find ourselves in a multitude of circumstances that may force us to have to change traffic, and one of them is approach of various emergency vehicles such as an ambulance, a fire truck or any other police patrol.

In that case, depending on where we are, we must move towards one area or another of the road, but always giving priority to letting these vehicles pass, not only out of common sense and ethics, but also in order not to get a fine.

And it is that according to the General Traffic Regulations, not turning away from a priority vehicle such as emergency services, exposes us to a fine of 200 euros and the loss of four points of the driving license.

📣What to do when a priority vehicle approaches 🚓🚑🚒 in urgent service Clear the left lane 🔵 Reduce speed 🔵 Avoid braking or sharp turns 🔵 If necessary, move to the side, observing and signaling 🔵 Follow their directions ❤️ Help them save lives pic.twitter.com/1joIrBsV59 – Dir. Gral. Traffic (@DGTes) January 9, 2022

As there may be many doubts in this regard, the official Twitter account of the General Directorate of Traffic has published an infographic in which they explain where vehicles should turn when an ambulance approaches, although obviously also related to police cars or fire trucks.

The infographic is quite clear in this regard and speaks of three possible cases when an emergency vehicle approaches on a two-way road, on a road with two lanes in each direction or on a road with three lanes in each direction.

Regarding a two-way road, our vehicle must always turn to your right, regardless of the direction in which it is on the road. In that case, you can even conquer part of the shoulder if necessary. In the case of two lanes in each direction, the one in the right lane must stick to the right while the vehicle in the left lane must stick to the left. The third case, when there are three lanes in each direction, the vehicle on the left must stick to the median, while both the vehicle in the center lane and the vehicle in the right lane must stick to the right.

They explain that all these maneuvers must be carried out by previously reducing speed, avoiding sudden braking or turning, and we must help save lives.