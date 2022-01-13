One of the obligations to be able to circulate with our vehicle in Spain is to have successfully passed the ITV, a comprehensive and complete review where the technicians check if our car is fit to be used. Well, it seems that in 2021 many people skipped the mandatory test.

If our car is new, we have four years to pass the ITV for the first time, since it is assumed that it is in good condition and that no key part is failing. Despite them, we have reviews every 15,000 km to ensure that this is fulfilled.

Once the vehicle turns 4 years old, the ITV is passed every two years. In this way, our brand new car would have to visit the ITV on its birthday number: 4, 6, 8 and 10. And from its tenth anniversary it is already necessary to spend it every year.

Now that we have explained it, we are going to the important thing in this article, since as reported by the DGT in Spain we have a record of ITV absenteeism that is really worrying and dangerous.

These are the ITV prices that have been set for 2021, they depend on the vehicle you have and the region of Spain in which it is carried out.

According to the General Directorate of Traffic In 2021, 40% of the cars that had to have passed the ITV were not presented for the mandatory inspection, which means that there are hundreds of thousands of vehicles on the road that have not received their corresponding fit label.

This figure represents a record of absenteeism in the technical inspection of vehicles, since until now it was around 20%, they explain in the DGT.

And this is very dangerous, since according to a recent study by the Carlos III University of Madrid on the contribution of ITV to road safety and the environment, Mandatory vehicle inspections prevent 539 fatalities and 17,700 traffic accidents per year.

What fine can you get for having the ITV expired? How many points on the card do they take away from you? We are going to answer these questions, because there is no single answer. It depends on the circumstances of each vehicle.

Remember that the good condition of a vehicle is not always enough to prevent traffic accidents, since the hidden problems that can lead to a fatal accident on the road are not seen with the naked eye, but rather they are discovered in in-depth inspections such as those of the ITV.

If your car is one of those vehicles that should have passed the ITV in 2021 and you have not taken it yet, you know, you are still on time. In addition to avoiding a fine of hundreds of euros and the disabling of the car, you will also be making the roads a safer place.