Revolution in the DGT. As sources from the department headed by Pere Navarro have confirmed to Europa Press, the General Directorate of Traffic is studying the possibility of creating a new category of driving license in Spain, called B1 and aimed at young people from 16 years old.

This card, proposed by the consulting firm Pons Seguridad Vial and the Business Association for the Development and Promotion of Electric Mobility (Aedive), would allow young people drive quadricycles whose empty mass is less than or equal to 400 or 550 kilograms, in the case of vehicles intended for the transport of goods, (not including the mass of batteries for electric vehicles), and with an engine whose maximum power is less than or equal to 15 kilowatts (kW).

The proposal of both organizations aims to incorporate European standards on access to mobility into Spanish regulations, where the B1 permit has already been adopted and successfully tested by some of the neighboring countries such as Portugal, Italy, France and the United Kingdom.

According to estimates from both entities, based on data from the National Statistics Institute (INE), this new driving license would give the possibility of a first access to electric mobility to about one million people each year.

“Rational and staggered” access to electric mobility

In his opinion, one of the main advantages of the implementation of B1 in the short term would be the increased safety when traveling, since this permit would allow “a rational and staggered access to driving cars, and a safer mobility alternative to traditional means of transport”, according to Pons Seguridad Vial.

Another advantage of the B1 permit is that the L7 quadricycle shares safety features with category M vehicles, the conventional vehicle for the transport of people.

in additionThese vehicles present a fundamental element for safety that is not available in category L6 quadricycles, as is the arrangement of rollover protection structures (ROPS).

Pons and Aedive highlight that, for the period 2020-2024, Regulation (EU) 2019/631 confirms the carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions targets of the Union vehicle fleet for cars in 95 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer.

According to the entities, most of the heavy quadricycles are electric, so they meet the European emission standards and the implementation of the B1 permit it would be the best alternative to meet the objectives of the Paris Agreement with the objective of mitigating climate change.

In the opinion of Ramón Ledesma, advisor to Pons Seguridad Vial, “The European Directives draw a typology of vehicles and driving licenses for urban areas that, as other countries have already done, make more and more sense to implement”. “The B1 permit enables the driving of small, electric vehicles that require little energy to move and with a speed limited to 90 kilometers per hour”, he highlights.

For the general director of Aedive, Arturo Pérez de Lucia, the B1 driving license would offer “important advantages for electric mobility in Spain in terms of awareness”. “It will reach a young audience that tomorrow will be part of the traffic and will have been overcome the current barriers of ignorance around the electric vehicle, making this a public aware of efficient and safe driving “, he emphasizes.

It also indicates that “it will allow the development of business models based on shared electric mobility that offer safer and more comfortable vehicles to a young public than currently You can only access the A1 motorcycle license “.

Finally, Pérez de Lucia emphasizes that this measure “will favor the industry developmentl based on this type of vehicle by Spanish companies that seek to develop factories to produce them in our country, promoting competitiveness “.