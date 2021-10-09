So you must take a roundabout in Portugal if you do not want to be fined up to 300 euros, and many Spaniards do not do it well.

We are already immersed in the Pilar bridge, and many Spaniards have decided to go to our neighboring country Portugal to spend a few days to take advantage of its gastronomy, historical monuments and a pleasant temperature, but it is likely that you can come with the memory a good fine if you take the roundabouts there in the same way as in Spain.

And it is that the most common maneuver when taking a roundabout in Spain is prohibited in the Portuguese highway code, so if you want to avoid a fine of up to 300 euros, we advise you to continue reading.

And is that roundabouts in Portugal are not taken in the same way as in Spain, as reported from the farodevigo. And it is that you would not only be risking an accident, but also the whistles of other Portuguese cars and a fine that could empty your pocket between € 60 and € 300.

In Portugal it is clearly specified how to take a roundabout, something that is not exactly the case in Spain where, although there are DGT recommendations, there is no specific and clear article as in our neighboring country.

The problem that exists is that although in Spain it is not advisable to always use the right lane, that is to say, the external one, it can be done and you would not get a fine. In Portugal you cannot and there is a fine.

In other words, in our country a car could end up traveling an entire roundabout in the outer lane without getting a fine, but it cannot be done in our neighboring country.

The Portuguese Highway Code is totally clear and it is that the right lane of the roundabout can only be used when we are going to take the first or most immediate exit.

This means that if you go to Portugal, and you come to a roundabout, you will see that the left lane of access to the roundabouts is more congested than the right.

And it is that according to the highway code in Portugal, a driver must adopt the following behavior in a roundabout.

In the first point, it is pointed out that in the roundabout the cars that are already in it have priority over those that are going to access it, so far everything is normal, just like Spain. The second step is different because they say that if you want to leave the roundabout at the first exit you must occupy the right lane.

But if you want to leave the roundabout by any of the other exits, You can only take the outside or right lane when you are going to take the immediate exit.

In summary, if you go to Portugal during these days, you should know that when you enter a roundabout you can only use the right lane if you are going to take the first exit. If you do not do so and you occupy the right lane without taking the first immediate exit, you can receive a fine ranging from 60 to 300 euros.