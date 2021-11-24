The time is approaching when the snow makes its appearance. The DGT has taken advantage of the approaching cold dates to remind us what the colors of the traffic mean and to give us tips on driving when there is snow.

The DGT, in its protective role for drivers, wants to prevent traffic problems by reminding us of the meaning of traffic colors when typical winter rains arrive.

These colors were created to identify the dangers that we may encounter on the road, as well as the indications and advice that we must take when we venture in times when there may be snow.

The green color would indicate that it is starting to snow and the speed of all vehicles is limited on all roads. In addition, it is advisable to avoid mountain passes.

In the yellow tone, the snowfall has increased and larger vehicles (trucks and articulated vehicles) are prohibited from driving. Cannot exceed 60 km / h and it is advisable to avoid sudden maneuvers.

With red you can only circulate with chains and even the buses are forbidden to move. In this situation, it is advisable not to pass immobilized cars unless there is total security of being able to continue driving.

For the last, black provides the worst possible situation. A very thick snow that covers everything. Under this circumstance no one can drive and if someone has been trapped it is advisable to start the engine as little as possible, just to turn on the heating.

They have also taken the opportunity to post a video on Twitter in which we are reminded of all the precautions that we must take behind the wheel if it has started to snow. A nice short that teaches us with drawings and simplicity the most important in these cases.

If #snow catches you on the road, remember these tips to drive safely ✅Moderate speed✅Increase distance✅Put lightsFollow this #HiloDGT 👇 pic.twitter.com/5J2tAZEvoz – Dir. Gral. Traffic (@DGTes) November 23, 2021

The DGT is there for something more than to impose fines and it is that it always watches over us. Our safety is very important and they remind us of everything we need to know to have a smooth and uneventful ride on the road.

We only have ask you to be careful and bring everything you need in the car. A bottle of water, tweezers, a jack, some chains, and a spare tire. Of course, reflective vests are mandatory and you should not leave the car without one.