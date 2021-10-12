Any loose object inside a vehicle could hit any occupant at an intensity of up to 40 times its weight, and at 50 km / h.

The DGT has placed special emphasis on the Pilar bridge to alert drivers of a multitude of dangers that can be found both on the way out and on the way back from their vacations, and one of the most dangerous aspects is the so-called “elephant effect”. that is, any unsecured object or person without a seat belt that can be thrown out of place after a major collision.

And the fact is that the seat belt saves many lives, but it must not only be worn by the driver and his companion according to the rules, but also by the rest of the passengers who are in the rear seats, and that is, in the event of any unforeseen event on the road such as a Sudden braking or even a collision, inertia and weight could be deadly, for everyone.

And it is that any object that is loose inside the vehicle, and here we also talk about the occasional passenger who has not put on the seat belt, can end up being thrown and with great force in the event of a collision or braking.

Due to inertia and the "elephant effect", the force with which a loose object inside the vehicle would hit any occupant would multiply up to 40 times its weight at 50 km / h. Imagine if it were a poorly anchored or unrestrained child.

And it is that the blow that the driver or the companion can receive from a passenger who was behind without a seat belt or even a baby seat that is not well anchored, could end up equaling the weight of a 4.2 ton elephant.

In the graph that the DGT has distributed, it can be seen that a simple mobile phone that is loose in the back seat, a portable game console, a computer or even a bottle, could be the equivalent of up to 2,550 kilos.

Specifically, the DGT affirms that due to inertia and this “elephant effect” the force with which a loose object inside the vehicle would hit the front occupants would be multiplied by up to 40 times its weight at around 50 km / h.

In this way, not only when going on a trip, but always when you take the car, you must make sure that there is absolutely no loose object inside your vehicle, not even a mobile phone, and that specifically when you carry passengers, absolutely all must go with the seat belt on, and if they are children, with the corresponding baby seat well anchored.