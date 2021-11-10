Despite being a fundamental element of our car, we usually leave it forgotten until we try to start and see that it is impossible. We are talking about the battery, the part that gives life to our vehicle.

In winter things get very difficult. Not only because of the gas and electricity bill, but also because of the workshop because our car has stopped working.

Those who are from the south of Spain tend to suffer less from this situation, but from the plateau upwards, winter can be a very hard time, with almost every night hovering around 0º degrees if not less. And that, for those of us who have the car sleeping on the street, is a problem.

Our vehicles suffer from changes in temperature, and although they handle more or less well, they carry heat better than cold. Low temperatures are an enemy to pay attention to if we do not want to be without a car. This is how the General Directorate of Traffic reminds us on Twitter.

Cold temperatures affect the functionality of the battery and the amperage required to start the car. In the face of winter, keep it up to date, check it at least every 10,000 km for optimal operation, you will extend its useful life. 👉https: //t.co/XoioJEeaXi#RevisaTuVehicle pic.twitter.com/WUL9fz2wiS – Directorate General Traffic (@DGTes) November 9, 2021

As the DGT says, very cold temperatures affect the functionality of the batteries and the amperage required to start the vehicle. A bad battery is the same as a car that won’t start.

For this reason, the General Directorate of Traffic reminds drivers that in these cold seasons it is best to keep it up to date, check it every 10,000 km and pay attention to the signs: how long does it take to start, if the windows roll up correctly, that the headlights give the same light as always …

The DGT does not ask us to change the battery as soon as it shows signs of weakness, that would be economically unfeasible, but rather asks us to use it wisely.

For instance, start the car without the lights on, take long turns once we start so that the battery recovers the energy it has used in the start, that we pass the polymer to see if we have more than 12.5 V which is the recommended minimum …

As you can see, in winter we must take special care with our car, since as before we told you the cold is not an ally of almost anything, and less if it is complex engineering systems. Here we leave you with everything you need to know about car batteries.