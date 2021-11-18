EDUARDO FERNNDEZ

Amazon Web Services (AWS) already brings together 234 projects for wind and solar installations, five in Spain, but competes in cloud computing with Microsoft or Google, neutral in emissions since 2007.

An Amazon solar plant.

The cloud is postulated as an ecological solution to reduce carbon emissions among companies. Amazon’s thriving cloud computing division, Amazon Web Services (AWS), calculates that Spanish companies would reduce their energy consumption by practically 80% (79.5%) if they moved the information from their own data centers to those of the company founded by Jeff Bezos. In fact, this company estimates that this migration will achieve a carbon footprint reduction of even 96% from 2025, a date that has been marked in red AWS so that its entire digital infrastructure depends entirely on clean energy.

“Our studies estimate energy savings of 66% on average in the server infrastructure and another 13.5% on average in the data center infrastructure that Spanish companies regularly use when uploading workloads to the cloud, which represents a total energy saving of 79.5% “, it details Jake oster, AWS responsible for Energy and Environmental Policy for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

This technology company has extracted these data from a study of 300 companies from different European countries, among which is Spain, where “there are great opportunities to save energy and carbon emissions by moving in the cloud,” he explains to THE WORLD Oster, who remembers that That 79.5% for the country will translate into lowering annual carbon emissions by 918 metric tons for each company that moves 1 megawatt (MW) to its cloud.

AWS reports also show that, when moving from a standard IT system to a cloud infrastructure, European companies tripled their energy efficiency and would even increase it five times if they adopted the AWS model, which relies on technological advances to, for example, cool data centers intelligently according to the outside temperature and minimizing consumption.

Amazon believes that carbon dioxide emissions could be lowered to 1,079 metric tons each year per company, instead of 918, if that objective is entrusted to its cloud infrastructure in AWS, compared to that offered by other companies also dedicated to the cloud computing. This figure is equivalent to removing 500 vehicles from the road in a year and is also comparable to eradicating electricity emissions from 50 homes, as shown in this report prepared by the 451 Research consultancy and commissioned from Amazon, to which this report has had access. daily.

Google and Microsoft, the main competition

The Amazon cloud, in any case, is by no means the only one available. Thus, AWS currently captures around 32% of the global cloud business, but finds competition in other digital services, mainly that of Microsoft Azure (21% of the total) and Google Cloud (8%), according to data from the consulting firm Canalys. IBMThrough its largest investment in the history of Spain, it is also present in the Spanish cloud business – and guarantees renewable energy for at least 90% of its consumption. According to these estimates, in the third quarter of 2021, spending on cloud has risen by 35% year-on-year to reach a new record of 49.4 million dollars (43.4 million euros), thanks to teleworking and distance education, but also as a consequence of the greater use of specific applications in the world of industry and business, as advocated by AWS.

The Google CloudWithout going any further, it calls itself “the most sustainable in the world”: in 2007 the company achieved carbon neutrality and in 2017 it achieved that all of its electricity purchases were comparable to the purchases it makes in renewables. Google is also committed to using completely carbon-free power in all of its data centers, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, by 2030.

In reality, energy neutrality is already within the reach of other companies from different sectors with technological weight, such as Orange in telecommunications, with consumption that already comes from 100% renewable sources of generation.

Amazon, yes, is already working on the global power line for clean energy. “In 2020, we became the largest buyer of renewable energy in the world, reaching 65% of renewable energy within our businesses,” recalls Oster from AWS. This company has more than 234 projects of wind and solar installations around the world, with a future capacity of up to 10,000 megawatts (MW).

Mayor of Guadaira, pioneer

In Spain, that capacity will reach 520 MW, with the possibility of powering 312,500 Spanish homes for a whole year from the generation of one million megawatts per hour. The company’s plants are already operational in Seville and Zaragoza (city around which the Spanish Amazon cloud region rises), while those of Castilla-La Mancha, Andalusia and Extremadura They plan to start their activities soon.

“It differentiates us from the rest that we build our cloud regions [en vez de usar centros de datos de terceras empresas]”Oster emphasizes:” The first operational solar project outside the US for Amazon has been our 149 MW solar farm located in Alcal de Guadaira [Sevilla], which is already supplying energy to the Spanish electricity grid, and the 49 MW solar plant is also already operational in Zaragoza “, details this executive.

The business of Amazon, a global e-commerce giant, is by no means limited to cloud computing, although it stands out as its most profitable branch of the business. The company is already immersed in the automotive sector with the commitment that by 2030 it will have 100,000 electric delivery vans. The startup Rivian, invested by Amazon and dedicated precisely to the electric vehicle, debuted last week on the stock market with the best opening session of an American company since Facebook went on the park in 2012.

