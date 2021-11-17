“9 out of 10 people believe that digitization has clear benefits, but acknowledges that it involves risks such as sedentary lifestyle, addiction or social isolation “, according to the report Health and new digital habits, carried out by Fundación MAPFRE and Salvetti Llombart.

Of the 9 people who consider this, mostly women and people between 56 and 70 years old, they think so because of the ease with which we can connect with our loved ones in the digital environment.

However, other options for which they have considered that they provide us with a clear benefit is because it allows us make purchases and procedures from anywhere, pollute less and reconcile more.

Digital health is understood as the responsible use of technology, and this is what has been researched. The objective of the report is to analyze the digital health of Spaniards, which can benefit, as long as the screens and content are used appropriately. But it can also be harmed due to addiction or overuse.

According to the report “36% of people acknowledge having experienced a downturn in this dimension of health in the pandemic”

In this case, the report concludes by ensuring that 6 out of 10 people – 30% – define digital health from a negative perspective, to the extent that it is influenced by the misuse of the devices.

For the study, more than 2,500 interviews during the month of September. The conclusions are clear: digital health has worsened with the pandemic due to excessive use of devices.

Young people, the most affected

Spaniards connect to the internet a average of six hours a day. In addition, 77% have increased its use during 2019. However, it is young people between 20 and 26 years old who have increased their connection time by 90%, causing a negative impact on your health.

The situation worsens in this age group, as their digital health scores 6.7 out of 10. The national average is 7.1. This digitization is, therefore, greater among young people and in households with higher income, where they have 40% more devices than households with lower incomes.

Experts advise not to abuse digital devices and limit their use among the little ones

Likewise, it is the households with the highest income that admit to having better digital health, as they tend to apply better rules for the use of new technologies.

Risks of hyperconnection

An excess connection to the internet and constant use of the devices can present a series of risks such as, the study clarifies, the visual fatigue (44%), the lack of recognition of true news or fake news (39%), the constant connection to work (31%) or the sedentary lifestyle (32%). Although they highlight that with covid-19 the degree of awareness to prevent them has also grown.

Being aware of this allows promoting digital health. In this sense, the experts are clear, and advise not to abuse digital devices, limit their use among the little ones or learn to navigate safely on the net.

