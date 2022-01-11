More and more Spaniards trust the Digital media as a means of reference for information. Although it passes in many social strata, its average score is of 4.8, which places it above televisions (4.5), the paper press (3.5) and social networks (23) in terms of reputation. This is clear from the latest survey conducted by SocioMetric for EL ESPAÑOL, which analyzes the prestige of organizations that perform a function of public interest.

Although the survey reproduces a certain paradigm shift, the radio continues to be the means of reference for citizens, who approve it with a 5.3. Thus, it becomes the fifth most valued “institution”, only behind the Armed Forces (8), the Civil Guard (7.8), the National Police (7.6) and the self-employed (7.2).

The televisions, on the other hand, they seem to suffer a credibility crisis, since in just two years they have gone from being approved in their work with a 5.2 to suspending with a 4.5, being surpassed by native digital media (which previously obtained a 4.6) as the most reliable source. The social networks, which many users have used during the pandemic to spread hoaxes, plummeting from 4 to 2.3.

If the vote is broken down by the political affinity of the Spanish, it turns out that only the supporters of the PSOE (4.8) and those of Vox (4,1), whose leaders tend to be very belligerent with media such as EL ESPAÑOL. On the contrary, its work is endorsed by the voters of the Popular Party (5.7), United we can (5.3), Citizens (5.8) and More Country (5.9), as well as among those who opt for other training (5.4).

If the sex and age of the respondents are taken into account, it appears that the digital press obtains something of a better rating among the women (5) that among men (4.7), and among over 67 years (5.4) than among young people (4.4) and adults (4.2).

The latter are the ones located between 30 and 65 years, who are more suspicious of the media in all its formats. They approve the radios with a 5 scraping, and harshly suspend the paper press (3.3) and social networks (2.3). They also disapprove of the work of televisions with 4.2.

Finally, considering the autonomous origin of the Spanish, the digital press only approves of Valencians (5.5), while Castilla y León (3.6) is where it has the worst reputation.

The worst rating obtained by any platform is obtained by social networks in Catalonia, with 1.7.

Data sheet

3,000 interviews have been completed throughout Spain, proportional to the provincial censuses on territory, sex and age, through SocioMétrica’s own panel and the Gandia Integra management platform, between December 20 and 30, 2021.

The data have been subsequently weighted by employment status, educational level and vote recall in the 10-N elections. As it is a non-probability sampling, there is no sampling error, but convergence due to the equilibrium interaction, which is 97%. SocioMétrica is a partner of Insights + Analytics Spain, a business branch, a Data Science association that integrates Aneimo and Aedemo.

