The app will only be available in certain regions of China.

Previously, the e-CNY app could be downloaded from private links.

China continues to make progress in trying to increase adoption of its digital yuan. This time the launch of the e-CNY app has been confirmed in the Android (Google Play) and Apple app stores.

The launch occurred at the beginning of the year, as reported by some media such as the South China Morning Post. The application that bears the name e-CNY will not be available for download throughout the Chinese territory, but in specific regions such as Shanghai, Dalian, Shenzhen, Suzhou, Xionghan, Xian, among others 4. Due to this, only residents and visitors of these provinces can be done with the application.

The launch of the app coincides with two major events: The Chinese New Year, which will take place on February 1, and the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, which will begin on February 4.

In the case of the Winter Olympics, in which a large influx of tourists is expected, the app will be available in all host cities of Olympic events. Visitors will be able to download the app and use it to send and receive payments, without the need for a bank account.

The app allows you to receive payments by generating a QR code. Source: App Store.

The digital yuan has been growing in adoption since the middle of last year, whose levels reached up to 10% of the population of China, as reported by CryptoNews. Using it required having bank accounts in one of the different entities within the country. The e-CNY app was launched at the end of the year. However, its launch was a bit more discreet, since the download was done from a private link.

Despite adoption levels, the digital yuan is not the most widely used medium

According to the South China Morning Post portal, the adoption of the digital yuan has made little progress compared to its competitors, despite the measures taken. An example of this is user volumes; by October 2021, the digital yuan app reported about 140 million users, while other platforms that offer digital payments, such as Alipay, in the same period of time, accumulate more than 1,400 million.

Regarding transaction volumes, for October the digital yuan mobilized CNY 62 thousand, around USD 9.7 billion, while Alipay moved more than CNY 118 thousand, around USD 18 billion. This, with the exception that Alipay has been operating since 2004 and is one of the most used means of payment in the Asian giant.

To improve these levels, the Chinese Government has launched an incentive in the form of a gift for those who download or use digital yuan platforms, of up to 200 yuan, an approximate of US $ 30.

The digital yuan and controversies

China continues to insist on the use of the digital yuan, but there are several controversies surrounding it. From vetoing the use of Bitcoin in the country, to persecuting miners, the Chinese Government seems not to want a competitor, with bitcoin and cryptocurrencies being its main adversaries.

Along with controversies covering the digital yuan and bitcoin, the CDBC has been embroiled in government persecution scandals and privacy breaches. Some experts argue that this new crypto asset will serve as a social control tool, which will completely erase the privacy of citizens.

The United States has also joined this sea of ​​controversy by asking its athletes, who will participate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, not to use the digital yuan under any circumstances.

The adoption of the digital yuan, since its inception, has been in question. However, the Chinese Government itself has been a promoter of creating measures to generate a state of adoption, despite the controversies.