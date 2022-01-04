01/04/2022 at 11:52 CET

.

The Commission for the protection of minors and prevention of sexual abuse of the Diocese of Bilbao will open an investigation into the cases included in the report on child abuse published by the newspaper El País on December 19.

This newspaper has delivered to the Vatican and the Spanish Church a report with 251 alleged cases of pedophilia in the Church, of which five correspond to the diocese of Bizkaia.

The five Biscayan cases that appear in the report are the following: in the Marist school of Bilbao in 1990; at children’s sanatorium of Santa Marina, in Bilbao, in 1971; at Paúles de Barakaldo school in the 50’s; on the church of San Juan Bautista de Bedia, in the years 1964-1966, and in the parish of Christ the King of Bilbao in 1976.

In a statement, the aforementioned commission of the Bilbao bishopric has recognized the work carried out by the newspaper El País and the effort made by the complaining victims.

“We share the search for clarification of any case of abuse that it has been possible to produce “, assures the diocesan Commission, which has opened the corresponding investigations on the published news, with the documentation received from the Episcopal Conference.

“It will be a complete investigation to the extent of its possibilities and competences,” says the Commission.

For it, the Commission invites any person who may have had knowledge of the published facts in the aforementioned newspaper, or of any other that has any relationship with the diocese of Bilbao, to contact this diocesan Commission for the protection of minors and prevention of sexual abuse.

An email is provided for contact: protecciondemenores@bizkeliza.org. The Commission promises that any information received will be treated with the duty of confidentiality required for these cases.