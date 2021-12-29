The success of Don’t Look Up is indisputable and the networks have been filled with opinions for and against the work of Adam McKay. Its own director tells us about the existence of three endings or three versions of the end of his film that will not leave anyone indifferent.

Although it may seem like a Marvel movie, Don’t Look Above does not have a single post-credit scene but two, which added to the final scene of the film, we get three different points of view of how it ends, leaving nothing to the imagination .

Such a juicy plot, accompanied by the incredible cast of stars subsidized by Netflix, promised to become one of the successes of the platform, and it has been.

The end of the world and the last supper

The ending that all of us who have enjoyed the movie have seen, ends in a nutshell with the complete devastation of the Earth.

After Isherwell and Orlean leave the mission control room to escape the planet once they see their last chance to save her fail, and Orlean forgets that his son and chief of staff, Jason, exists, leaving him dying, he offers Randall a position on the ship, which is made up of cryochambers, and which will search for a habitable planet.

Randall rejects the offer and returns to his family., along with Kate and Dr. Teddy, to enjoy a last supper while the countdown to the arrival of the meteorite is carried out.

When the world really begins to end, the shot moves away from the house and we see some of the characters we have known throughout history, such as news anchors or ordinary people, as the comet hurtles towards the Earth and then makes its impact.

Back at dinner, the Mindys talk about bought apple pie and grinding coffee beans as the table begins to shake and ends up being shocked by watching through slow motion how everything explodes around them.

The death of Orlean and the new discovery: the Bronteroc

This would be the first post-credit scene. And it is that at a transcendent moment in the development of history, Dr. Mindy, played by Di Caprio, takes the side of President Orlean and the technological genius Peter Isherwell, although later he begins to show doubts that end up irritating both of them. leaders.

This is how Isherwell reveals to him that, thanks to his technology, he knows everything about him, even how he will die.

This possibility remains in the head of President Orlean, who then asks Peter to tell her what he knows about his future. The businessman responds that he will die food for a bronteroc. The scene leaves the characters in the same doubt as the spectators: what exactly is a bronteroc?

Well, in this second version of the end of the film, we finally found out. This occurs 22,740 years later, when the ship reaches a new planet and its occupants leave their cryochambers.

We find a more Jurassic Park-style planet in which the president decides to get closer to one of the beings that inhabit it. Finally and as expected, the animal ends up completely devouring Orlean, thus discovering what a bronteroc is.

According to McKay himself, we are free to interpret what will happen to the rest of the crew and if they will be food for these animals that appear in the area before the image is cut, although it is quite clear.

Jason Orlean, last survivor of Earth

Almost ending the credits, the film surprises us again with another final scene. In this case it has to do with Jason Orlean, the president’s son, who is abandoned by her before leaving on the ship.

We go back again 22,740 years earlier, shortly after the comet fell. Jason crawls out of the bunker wreckage and begins a post in networks about the adventures of the last man on Earth.

According to its own director, the decision of not just one if not two post-credits scenes not only has to do with giving value to all the people who are part of the film, but also because of McKay’s need for give the viewer a change of mind after the devastating ending of planet Earth with which it closes, and of course, he has succeeded.