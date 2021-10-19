Share wherever you want !!

Ubisoft has created an incredible world in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Visiting the Viking and Anglo-Saxon era is a great thing in this game, from its incredible visuals, to its attention to detail and the same culture, there is no doubt that Ubisoft put a lot of effort into the title.

More importantly, thanks to the “Discovery Tour” version, we will be able to visit this world in a more… “Productive” way as it will let us learn about the customs and historical events in this era.

The Viking era …

… It is a rich and complex era, War and Politics, Daily Life, Religion and Magic, Myths and Legends, Science, Law and Justice, Art and Culture and Commerce and Economics. After the incredible acceptance of the Ancient Egypt and Ancient Greece discovery tours, Assassin’s Creed brings us a new discovery Tour: Viking Age, where we will learn much more about this brutal and mystical era.

Relics

With our new approach, players are placed at the center of a unique interactive experience where they see history in the making through the eyes of the people of the time. We have designed Discovery Tour: Viking Age to be fun as a video game and effective as a learning tool. Maxime Durand, Global Design Director, Ubisoft Montréal

Content Viking ageDeveloped in close collaboration with historians, renowned archaeologists and academics, it is an up-to-date source of information for all those who want to know more about the time period. Featuring 150 historical highlights from true Viking Age history, Discovery Sites allow the player to learn more about the Viking Age.

Discovery Tour: Viking Age is free for all Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla players. The standalone PC version of Discovery Tour: Viking Age is available through Ubisoft Connect and on the Epic Games Store for $ 19.99. Players can also subscribe to Ubisoft + on PC to play the game. In addition, it will be released independently in Xbox One, Xbox Series S | X, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5 and Amazon Luna, in 2022. If you are one of the 2 people who use Stadia, you will also have access to this feature

