11/08/2021 at 00:48 CET

The FC Barcelona of Sergi Barjuan has gone to the third stop by selections with a critical situation in LaLiga Santander. The tie (3-3) on the horn against Celta de Vigo on the last day leaves the future team of Xavi Hernández in ninth position with 17 points, to a total of 11 for Real Sociedad, the current leader. No one in the history of the competition has ever regained an advantage of more than 10 points to be champion at the end of this.

The Catalans, who have closed this brief stage with Sergi Barjuan at the helm on an interim basis after the dismissal of Ronald Koeman, are closer to relegation (6) than to the lead (11), a situation that draws attention seen in what has been seen in recent decades in Spanish football. With a surprising irregularity and an evident defensive fragility, the culé team signs four victories, five draws and three defeats so far this season 2021/22.

The Catalans have also had many problems in front of the door after the departure of Leo Messi and Antoine Griezmann last summer market. Despite the return of Ansu Fati, the team has shown many offensive deficiencies and has only added 19 goals in favor in LaLiga. Average 1.5 goals per game and up to seven teams have an equal or higher record: this is the case of Real Madrid (28), Sevilla (21), Atlético de Madrid (21), Valencia (21), Real Sociedad (19), Real Betis (19) and Rayo Vallecano (19).

The pending tasks of Xavi Hernández

The Xavi Hernández era will begin after the third national team break with the derby against RCD Espanyol on LaLiga matchday 14. With a single victory in the last six games, the absolute priority of the new coach is to reverse the league dynamics: Barcelona has only won two victories in the last nine days and has signed an insufficient 10 points out of 27 possible.

Beyond results, the team needs to find its line to follow when it comes to style and identity: Growing offensively and defensively from the ball is an absolute priority for Xavi Hernández, who will have at his disposal the youngest LaLiga team with exciting names such as Ansu Fati, Pedri, De Jong, Gavi, Nico or Eric Garcia, among others.. The physical is also another key point: injuries have minimized the potential of the team and the arrival of a stoppage by national teams will allow them to recover important troops for the future in the short term.