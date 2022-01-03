This scam is multiplying on WhatsApp in the last hours taking advantage of the Christmas holidays and lying about the presence of an alleged relative abroad.

The instant messaging application WhatsApp is the most used in the world to communicate between friends and family, something that makes it easier for us to never lose that contact even if they do not reside in the same city.

But it also exposes us to a large set of scams that happen through the application and that basically what they try to do is obtain certain personal data and then impersonate our identity.

While there are dozens of examples of scams that can happen to you through WhatsApp, the latest is that of the distant relative, a scam that is not new, but that is now proliferating in these Christmas holidays where congratulations are multiplied and where it is likely that you may end up receiving a message from a relative that you have not seen for a long time.

We already warned you, but scammers keep trying to trick us by writing to us on WhatsApp saying they are familiar to those we haven’t seen for a long time. Don’t bite, they just want to gain your trust so you can send them money. pic.twitter.com/NUdlsC4LVB – LOCAL POLICE GRANADA (@PoliciaGr) December 29, 2021

And now the local police of Granada are warning of a scam that is proliferating in recent days on WhatsApp about the distant relative, and basically he is a hacker who pretends to be a relative that we have abroad.

What the hacker wants is to obtain certain information such as our address or name in order to use this data and thus impersonate our identity to, for example, steal money from our bank account.

This cybercriminal pretends to be a distant relative who is in trouble and wants to return to Spain, and for this the scam begins with a guessing game to try to hook us, and finally gain our trust and thus obtain a series of personal data.

In the example given by the local police of Granada, we see that the user has not bitten, and has immediately facilitated the conversation to the authorities, but it is likely that many other people follow the game and even create the scam.

So if you receive a strange message from a stranger on your WhatsApp that is supposedly trying to pass for a distant relative from abroad, block it directly.