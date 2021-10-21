RAQUEL VILLACIJA

Barcelona

Updated Thursday, October 21, 2021 – 13:10

Technology and home equipment companies believe that there may be some very specific supply problem but not in a generalized way

THE WORLD

The distribution faces this year a Christmas campaign without a state of alarm or restrictions in stores but with problems other than those of 2020, such as the increase in costs (raw materials and energy) and especially the tensions in the supply chain, due to the lack of chips from China and problems with transportation .

Home technology and equipment companies foresee a “value-added” Black Friday, with higher average prices because the products “will have an innovation component”, although the important offerings of other years will be maintained. The forecast is to have sales higher than those of 2020 and those of 2019, pre-pandemic.

Companies like Media Markt or Leroy Merlin, which have a lot of weight in sales during Black Friday and Christmas, confess that they are not going to transfer the increase in their costs to prices in order to preserve the essence of this discount campaign, although there will be products with a higher average value. Telephones, refrigerators, dishwashers, computers, DIY products …

This Christmas “we can’t afford to move uploads to the product and we’re juggling it. Another thing is that there is an innovation on a product to which you give added value and this causes the average price to rise, “said Samuel Gonzlez, purchasing director of Media Markt, during the mass consumption congress held these days Aecoc, the Association of Companies and Manufacturers of Mass Consumption.

Delays and catalog

“We have been adapting our supply chain for months and anticipating ourselves so as not to have to transfer these increases, this moment is an opportunity to make a cost revolution, on packaging, for example “, says Eduardo Nussio, director of markets of Leroy Merlin.

For Daniel Molero, director of B2C sales at Samsung, “the challenge for manufacturers is to add value, but eThis is going to strain many companies that do not have the capacity to adjust their chain“I do anticipate, like the rest of the executives, an increase in the average price of the product on Black Friday, but because” there will be products with a greater component of innovation. “

“The new proposal of the distribution is to offer different solutions, in innovation, technology or sustainability,” said Manuel Royo, marketing director of Beko, an electrical appliance brand.

Technology and home equipment companies have been sourcing and stockpiling for months, to avoid delays in product shipments in the coming months. The rising cost of maritime transport from China, supply problems in many of the Asian factories and the microchip crisis may cause some problem “very specific with some specific product, but not generalized”, says the Media Markt executive.

Food companies warned yesterday on the first day of this congress of the risks of rising costs and recognized that they are transferring the increases to the price of their products.

