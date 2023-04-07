the diva Uta comes to life with this stunning bodypaint cosplay by a Spanish artist

one piece It has had several arcs that have earned applause from fans of the manga – anime created by the renowned Japanese mangaka Eiichiro Oda. One of many stories that surprised us was that of the movie One Piece Film: Red, which was recently released in 2022 and had the diva Uta as its main antagonist.

As the followers of One Piece, the best-selling manga in history, well remember, this tells the story of Monkey D. Luffy, a young man who aspires to become the King of the Pirates by acquiring the titular treasure, One Piece, and who in the aforementioned tape the faces with Uta must be seen.

Uta is a world famous diva and is the adopted daughter of the Sea Emperor Shanks. As a child she traveled with her father on the Red Force, she being one of the musicians on the crew.

In One Piece Film: Red, he tries to trap as many people as possible in an ideal world at the cost of his own life. Due to Shanks’ abandonment, Uta hates pirates, seeing them as an evil that must be eradicated from the world for their greed and indiscriminate use of violence.

Shocking Uta bodypaint cosplay

Uta’s appearance in this film inspired many cosplayers to want to dress up as the singer, which is why the Spanish artist Cynthia Perdomo, better known on social media as cyntaxis_painted her body to make this shocking cosplay in bodypaint art.

“Since the movie came out, I fell in love with her,” Cyntaxis wrote in the caption of the post with the photo of her cosplay, which was filled with likes and compliments from her followers.

As we can see, the content creator recreates the outfit of this One Piece character with paint, in addition to the long hair collected in two braids with the right side reddish and the left side white, with part of the bangs covering one eye.