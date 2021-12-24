Mezclanet

Chiquis Rivera will not be able to finish 2021 divorced from Lorenzo Méndez. In past statements, the 36-year-old singer regretted that her ex had not yet signed the divorce, noting that she had taken all the steps to move the process forward. However, according to recent statements made by Méndez to the Ventaneando program, “there is still nothing to sign.”

For some reason the process does not advance, and that worries Chiquis, who has already rebuilt her love life and is in a solid relationship with 29-year-old photographer Emilio Sánchez. The couple is even already thinking about marriage and children.

“He makes me happy, Emilio has made me think more than I ever thought in my life about having children. He would be a wonderful father and I would feel safe marrying him and having children with him. He is the chosen one, “said the artist in statements made on her Chiquis and Chill podcast.

According to Méndez’s statements to the Ventaneando program, the process has not advanced because they continue to ask him for documents about his financial situation, which include a detailed list of his assets, financial statements, income, expenses and his proof of payment of taxes of the recent years, among others.

“They keep asking for papers, that’s all, there is no more. There is still nothing to sign (…) They are even asking me for the papers on whether my dog ​​is vaccinated … I just want to sign, “he said.

When asked if he would be requesting money from Chiquis to stamp his signature, the former member of the band El Limón said: “Yes, I’m asking about five million”, to later make it clear that it was just a joke.

The couple married under the separate property regime on June 29, 2019. On October 19, 2020, Chiquis filed for divorce. The couple were married for just over a year, but had a total relationship of 4 years, in which they lived together at the singer’s residence in Los Angeles, CA.

Unlike Chiquis, Méndez made it clear that he has not yet rebuilt his love life and that for now he is only focused on his work. “Maybe it may sound a bit ugly, but what matters to me now is work, I want to focus on working,” he stressed.

Despite his break, the 35-year-old artist had warm words about his union with Chiquis. “It is a stage, a chapter, a page in my life that I will never forget. I am grateful to God, “he said about his union with Jenni Rivera’s eldest daughter. Could it be that he still cannot forget the interpreter of “Anyone”?

