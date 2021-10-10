Corey Anderson He is one of the most respected names in the UFC. Accustomed to facing the toughest fighters, the American fighter suffered possibly his most severe defeat on February 15, when he fell by KO in the first round against the Pole. Jan Blachowitz. What I did not know is that the worst was yet to come.

Anderson himself has explained on his Instagram the nightmare that came after that fight and the life lesson he has learned after months of suffering and with his life hanging by a thread.

“It has been a long way back BUT nevertheless, we are already back!”, Corey began. “On February 21, after my last fight, I passed out and collapsed hitting my face on a gravel road after exploring some land for hours. I ended up in the emergency room for 5 days passing numerous tests and blood tests to find out what had happened. I have seen a long list of different doctors, all but one told me that I had a major concussion and lack of food and water after walking through the woods for hours. A doctor told me that it was my heart … that my heart had stopped beating and that it could happen again, but next time in a fight! ”, Continues the narration of Corey.

“Instantly my wife’s face changed and so did my emotions. I got mad at the doctors because I was internally scared. I would make many trips to the NYU hospital to meet several different specialists for many more tests and undergo two very painful outpatient cardiac procedures to find more evidence to go along with what a doctor pointed out. He had completely halted my fighting career until it was clear that my heart was healthy to compete. And as of last Monday night, I left the hospital for the last time after the last procedure, with a note in hand, and the doctor saying, ‘Congratulations Mr. Anderson, I can let you hit people again! ‘”Anderson continues.

“It took me having my son sitting there looking at me in the hospital bed to realize that there is a real life after fighting and I want to be here to enjoy it.”

After a space, the fighter considers that “after my fight, the commission / doctors did not do the right thing after the post-fight check-up and I went back to living life in a normal way. And I paid a hefty price! This 5 month whirlwind has put A LOT in perspective and as a veteran fighter he has in the past only fought with reckless dropouts, not caring for rest and mental health as long as he can keep fighting. I advise other fighters to watch your health if you received some big blows to your head in a fight training, take the appropriate recovery time. It took me having my son sitting there looking at me in the hospital bed to realize that there is real life after fighting and I want to be here to enjoy it. Fight smart, train smart, but recover and rest smarter! Use your head while you still have the brain to do it, “said Corey Anderson before sending his thanks.