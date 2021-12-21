12/21/2021 at 18:47 CET

Ludogorets Razgrad doctor Valentin Velikov was injured in the Bulgarian League game that pitted the league champion against CSKA Sofia. The doctor who helped Christian Eriksen in the match against Finland in the last European Championship suffered a thigh injury from a firecracker thrown from the stands by the rival team’s fans.

Two other members of the club, including forward Ilker Budinov, they were injured as well. Fortunately, the incident did not endanger the health of any of those affected. However, Ludogorets condemned the incident on social media.

“As a result of throwing firecrackers and sharp pieces of concrete at the Ludogorets bench, all three were injured and it is fortunate that the incident ended with only injuries without serious consequences for the health and life of the three. We believe that football stadiums are a place where fans should be to have fun, and not to try to maim and injure the opposing team and their technical team. “, reads the statement of the Bulgarian entity on Facebook.

Valentin Velikov was one of the anonymous heroes who saved Christian Eriksen’s life thanks to the quick action of health professionals during the midfielder’s heart collapse at the last Euro 2020. According to local media, Ludogorets’ doctor recovers from injuries sustained at home.

The CSKA of Sofia, sanctioned by the facts

After the condemnation of the events by Ludogorets, the main victim of the incident, the Bulgarian Football Union announced a sanction CSKA Sofia as they would have to play the next game behind closed doors. The club that was home to the match against Ludogorets will also have to face a financial fine of 20,400 euros by the use of torches and pyrotechnics, in addition to the launching of firecrackers and objects, and the offensive songs of the fans. All these practices are prohibited.

In the sports section, CSKA won 1-0 and closed the gap with the leader, Ludogorets himself, champion for the last ten years, who now leads the Bulgarian First Division with a two-point advantage over CSKA.