11/25/2021 at 19:01 CET

Pau Gasol has touched the sky of sport. Spaniards love Pau, whatever team they are, for their humility, their successes in basketball and their commitment to the National Team. Now focused on future projects after his recent retirement at the age of 41, the center from Sant Boi has given an interview to Esquire magazine. During the discussion, the eldest of the Gasol brothers recalled the last steps of his basketball career, and the sadness he has dealt with for leaving behind his passion, the basketball courts.

The last two years of his career, the Lakers legend has struggled to get back on the track despite the doctors’ recommendations: “I have been very lucky that everything went very well. I knew I could do it unless the bone that I fractured twice and that made me go through two operations would re-injure me. Maybe I had already played my last game and I needed to be at peace with that, but I also gave myself a chance. I wanted to do something very unlikely, because the experts did not give anything for me to play again. And it happened”. The emblem of the Spanish National Team wanted to have one last dance at the Tokyo Olympic Games, held in the summer of 2021. Although the national team fell in the quarterfinals against the United States, at least Pau had had his farewell wearing the colors of his country.

In that transition towards his retirement, the Catalan basketball player has had unfortunate days, but he has prepared to continue enjoying life: “Of course, after so much time doing something so special you miss him. There are days of downturn, yes. But at the same time I have prepared everything to have new challenges and projects underway that excite me, and I can also spend more time with my daughter, with my family. ” Pau’s wife, Catherine McDonell, along with her mother, has been a pillar in the center’s most difficult days: “They play a fundamental role. My mother has a personality that grabs you, hugs you. Many people, when they meet her, tell me: ‘Now I understand many things about your success and about you.’

“I am a little more restrained than Piqué, but no less ambitious”

Among the future goals of Pau Gasol, within the framework of his commitment to social causes with UNICEF and the Gasol Foundation, are several collaborations focused on children’s health: “We work with the Government, and also with the private sector, to create a national plan against childhood obesity. And we will continue to be leaders in research and studies on this issue. At a business level, I invest in companies that I believe in. “

The former Barça player was in a course at Harvard, held in 2016, on success stories in the media, entertainment and sports. One year later, Gerard Piqué attended the event: “I admire Gerard a lot for that entrepreneurial spirit, that creativity that he has to break and set trends, to take risks. I am a little more restrained, but no less ambitious. “