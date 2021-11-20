11/20/2021 at 8:23 PM CET

Alberto Teruel

Borussia Dortmund does not lose face to the fight for the Bundesliga. Bayern’s defeat against Augsburg (2-1) opened the possibility of closing the gap with the leadership, and Marco Rose’s pupils did not miss the opportunity. Stuttgart were a more than worthy rival, seriously compromising Dortmund’s chances of scoring, but eventually the hosts prevailed by a 2-1 result.

BVB

STU

Borussia Dortmund

Kobel; Meunier, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro (Can, 64 ‘); Brandt (Tigges, 75 ‘), Witsel, Bellingham; Reus, Malen (Knauff, 89 ‘), Hazard.

Stuttgart

Müller; Mavropanos, Anton, Ito; Massimo (Tibidi, 68 ‘), Endo, Karazor (Nartey, 68’), Mangala, Sosa; Förster (Didavi, 71 ‘), Coulibaly (Al Ghaddioui, 87’).

Goals

1-0 M.56 Malen; 1-1 M.63 Massimo; 2-1 M.85 Reus.

Referee

Harm Osmers. TA: Coulibaly (36 ‘), Anton (48’).

Marco Rose faced the match with a 4-3-3 that gave very good results during the first half hour of the match.. The Borusser team attacked incessantly, especially on the wings, but failed to materialize the danger generated. Despite being overtaken by local pressure, Stuttgart also had good chances, and only a saving hand from Kobel prevented the visitors from dominating before the break.

Barely 10 minutes into the second part, Malen released the electronic with a shot from outside the area. The Dutch striker, who has not offered the expected performance since his arrival in Germany, has already scored his first goal with the Borussia Dortmund jersey in the domestic championship.

Despite the good work of Marco Rose’s team, a defensive oversight in a counterattack led to a draw. Massimo cut Hummels with great ease to give a pass to Kobel’s net and establish the 1-1 in the electronic. Far from retreating after the goal, Stuttgart did not lose face to the game and sought victory.

The visiting team had chances to score three points, but Marco Reus he squandered his options. In the last minutes of regulation time, the Dortmund captain drove and ended a counterattack that established the 2-1 definitive in the electronic.

Impregnable fort

With this victory, Borussia Dortmund now adds their seventh consecutive home win in the Bundesliga. Signal-Iduna Park stands as an impregnable fortress for the rivals, and the strength of the team at home allows them to add 27 points in the classification, occupying a commendable second place and standing just one point behind Bayern Münich.