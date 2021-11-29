Updated on Monday, 29 November 2021 – 14:16

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Ministry of Consumer Affairs are working to carry out a new customer service law that sets criteria for these services, especially for the elderly and disabled.

No more open until 8:00 p.m. and eternal answering machines. Banking entities must set up a 24-hour, personal and quality customer service line throughout the year, according to Cinco Das. It is the proposal of the preliminary draft of customer service, fruit of the collaboration between the Ministry of Consumption, by Alberto Garzn, and Economic Affairs, by Nadia Calvio.

This measure, already voluntarily adopted by some financial entities such as the Santander Bank or CaixaBank, now demand the involvement of the entire sector to redouble efforts to offer a free, efficient and inclusive service.

The banking sector has been in a reconversion process for more than a decade, whereby the number of entities has been reduced to six of the more than 60 that existed before the great crisis of 2008. The absorption of savings banks and banks has led to rigged the exit of more than 100,000 employees and the reduction of branches to the minimum. The entire process has been accompanied by the development of digital services, but not all clients are capable of adapting to the speed of change.

Thus, the principle of non-discrimination is a fundamental axis of the draft, which emphasizes the need to offer a quality service that is adapted to the needs of the most vulnerable, such as the elderly and people with disabilities. For it, requires banks to take the necessary actions to train the personnel in charge of this department in the good treatment of these clients.

Thus, the question with this draft is whether the banks will be able to offer a service similar to that provided in the branches that are now closed or whether the relationship will change. The reputation of the sector has recovered in recent years, although among the clientele there is still ongoing judicial conflict over issues such as the soil clauses. of mortgages.

The future rule would complement and modernize the current regulation of the financial sector, in force since 2002, matching other essential services such as electricity and water supplies.

For the moment, the draft must wait for the next council of ministers, scheduled for the new year, to complete its final version and be evaluated in Congress.

