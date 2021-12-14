Like night and day. A year that had to be one of mental, moral and economic recovery to Poli Diaz -Boxer always marked by his dangerous walk on the dark and delicate side of life as he sang Lou reed-, with a great evening that was going to be celebrated in style in Madrid, is becoming the year of the return to the past, in which the ‘Colt of Vallecas’ He was known more for his troubles outside the ring than for his sporting actions.

The Madrid boxer has been in prison since May 4, when when he went to renew his DNI he was arrested by the Police when verifying that he had an order pending for a Criminal Court of Madrid for a crime of injury. He was released on June 9, but a few days later he was returned to prison accused of beating his partner, Lola rivero.

Since then, the boxer has remained in jail in The Palm like one more prisoner, but Poli is still in the news despite being enclosed within four walls. And it has been for a double reason. First because his ex-partner has announced that he suffered HIV (human immunodeficiency virus), which MD was able to corroborate from sources close to the boxer, who has always maintained that he had never punctured himself and that he believes he could contract HIV when a friend of his accidentally punctured him with a needle in the Inside a car one day they were going to one of the marginal towns on the outskirts of Madrid.

A piece of news to which is added the weight of justice that Poli Díaz begins to notice again – who has a declared disability of 66% of his body for which he receives a monthly contribution from the State -, and that is until the month of February will not take place the trial for alleged gender violence for which he remains locked up in La Palma, not to mention the three pending cases that he still has with the justice in courts number 1, 30 and 38 of Madrid in which he is accused of alleged crimes of aggression.

In his day, Poli was convicted, but the sentences were commuted by a series of fines, which in the coming months, when the trial for which he remains in prison takes place, can extend his stay behind bars for longer than expected for a 54-year-old boxer, who had it all, but did not know how to manage the power, money and glory that his iron fists gave him.

