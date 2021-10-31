Octavio Ocaña and Benito’s dream that cannot be fulfilled | Instagram

All Mexico is mourning the departure of Octavio Ocana the actor who was discovered by Eugenio Derbez for the series “Neighbors”, became a martyr for whom justice is now demanded, especially now that it is known that he will not be able to fulfill his dream.

Octavio was only 22 years old, when last Friday, November 29, his life was taken from him, both Eugenio Debez as well as other personalities of the medium shared their condolences.

It is said that the young actor had the dream of becoming a footballer, more specifically of being part of “La Maquina” del Blue Cross.

This sports club is currently the Mexican soccer champion, of whom precisely Eugenio Derbez is a fan, not only his character Ludovico P. Luche in the television series that he produces as well as Neighbors.

According to the portal TV Notes, it is mentioned that when Octavio was a child he longed to be part of the Cruz Azul and be the titular striker of said institution, this because he had always shown his passion for football.

Octavio Ocaña and Benito’s dream that cannot be fulfilled | Instagram ocavioocaa

Octavio Ocana He had the opportunity to participate in the third division, surprisingly he was part of Pachuca and Cruz Azul when he was little, only that he wanted to continue doing it once he grew up.

Although this dream apparently had to be put aside from a very young age to focus on his life as an actor, since he began his career in the program En Familia con Chabelo in the section “Chiquillos y Chiquillas” it was not until Necinos worked that its popularity began to rise like foam.

The boy who didn’t want to be an actor and who had parents who yearned to become famous and successful like his dad’s “La Toalla del Mojado” script.

A more subdued dream, as the poet Manuel Acuña used to say “Divine treasure, you are leaving so as not to return”, but in this unfortunate case the life of the young Ocaña is the one that will never return and for which thousands of Internet users demand justice.

Because the facts cannot be justified, since what is mentioned about “Benito” is inconsistent with what the authorities in charge of the case have officially shared, social networks demand justice while mourning his departure.

His fellow Neighbors have dedicated beautiful messages to him and his family, which could well be said that they also became part of his family.