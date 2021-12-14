12/14/2021 at 19:00 CET

The Municipal of Sa Plana, of artificial grass, hosts this Wednesday a historic duel for the modest Andratx, of the Second RFEF, and for his dream of eliminating in the second round of the Cup Seville, one of the powerful of Spanish football and who arrives in Mallorca without confidence and warned that he will have to fight to avoid what would be a disaster.

In the game of his life, the most important in the history of the club in that Mallorcan town of about 10,000 inhabitants, the Andratx wants to make it difficult for the almighty Seville on a date that those of Julen Lopetegui he faces the deficit of the numerous casualties that have diminished him in recent weeks, up to seven in this case and all of decisive players.

The Balearic team plays on the synthetic grass field of Sa Plana, located in the westernmost part of the Serra de Tramuntana, declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, a circumstance, that of artificial grass, to which the Sevilla fans will try to adapt as best as possible and for this they trained this Tuesday in one of the same material from their Sports City.

With respect for the rival ahead, a classic in Lopetegui, and the difficulty of this single-match cup-cup format, the difference in level is notorious. The Seville is second in The league and, in addition, he recovered his spirits in Bilbao (0-1) after the blow of his elimination from the ‘Champions‘-the Europa League will play against Dinamo Zagreb-.

Even so, the Gipuzkoan has made it clear that they will have to compete well against a good adversary and with that added problem of artificial turf, which he has downplayed, in addition to the fact that both he and his squad are warned, since they already had to suffer in the first round of the Copa del Rey by not exceeding Cordova, also from Second RFEF, until overtime (0-1).

Another warning that they do not lose sight of is that the “andritxol” team, seventh in Group 3 of that fourth category of Spanish football, was the only one that eliminated a higher category, the Real Oviedo (2-1), in the previous round, with which Lopetegui is expected to line up his best eleven possible taking into account the injuries.

In addition to the long-lasting Jesus Navas, Suso, the Moroccan Youssef En-Nesyri and the Argentine Erik Lamela, the Argentines are still unsubscribed Marcos Acuña, injured two days ago, and Lucas Ocampos, which was not in Saint Mamés, and the Brazilian has joined them Ferdinand Reges, with discomfort.

The Swedish side Ludwig Augustinsson and the Brazilian central Diego Charles Saints They are ‘touched’, but they have entered the call with seven players from the subsidiary: the goal Alberto flowers, the side Juan Mary, midfielders Juanlu, Nacho quintana, Luismi cross Y Bramble, and the tip Iván Romero, who could be the starter accompanying Munir The Haddadi or also Moroccan Oussama Idrissi.

The game of their lives

Faced with injuries and doubts in Sevilla, the town of Andratx has thrown the house out the window to be at the height of its all-powerful rival cupbearer and continue dreaming after eliminating the Oviedo. He has overturned with the event and not a single one of the 2,000 seats put up for sale remains available.

The club, founded in 1957, the capacity of Sa Plana with additional stands has increased to 2,000 -800 more than in the clash with Oviedo- and it has met all the requirements imposed by the Spanish Football Federation to host one of the most attractive duels of the second round of the Cup.

The Balearic team wants to “compete and have fun”, as agreed by its president, Rafael Ribot, and his coach, José Contreras. Its squad is made up of players who have to train in the afternoons because the vast majority combine football with other activities. Many of them earn their living as policemen, electricians, transporters; there are also INEF, engineering and law students.

The club has limited resources, it cannot pay high figures and, in fact, its president admitted to . that the income from the game against Sevilla they have “saved the budget of the whole season”.

The harsh demands of the competitions in Second RFEF and Copa del Rey have also taken their toll on Contreras’ eleven, who will not be able to count on five of his most decisive players, including Marcos Jimenez Y Jaime Calonge, the latter injured in the last league match.

Probable lineups

Andratx: Mingo or Vicens; Pep Vidal, Damiá Ramos, Guillem Palmer, Gerardo Bonet, Llabrés, Vinicius, Álvaro de Dios, Pau Pomar, Markus and Carlos Lorente.

Seville: Dmitrovic; Montiel, Koundé, Rekik, Augustinsson; Gudelj, Óliver Torres; Óscar Rodríguez, Rakitic, Idrissi or Munir; and Iván Romero.