That many private hospitality establishments, mainly clubs and discos, have a dress code that forces its clientele to dress in a certain way it is nothing new. However, when business owners even get into the type of hairstyle suitable or not suitable to cross the threshold of their door, it may be the definitive signal to return to the bars of a lifetime with the look that gives us the win and pass the posture once and for all.

This is what the tweeter who stars in this story will have thought after the kind messages she has exchanged on WhatsApp with those responsible for the place she was going to go to with her friends in Madrid. His interlocutor warned him that they should not go “hairstyles without mohawks, without marked gradients” and wearing “a wide posh shirt or t-shirt, no fanny packs, tracksuit and stuff,” summarizing that “in general, as posh as possible”.

Sofía then answers the public relations of the nightclub, in the conversation that she has published on Twitter, to her question about “how are you in the environment”, pointing out that one of the girls in the group has part of her head shaved. The reply of the person in charge has outraged Twitter, since it even asks for a photo to judge it because “that’s ugly, really”:

unfortunate the conditions that they put you today to enter the nightclubs in Madrid 🤬 pic.twitter.com/b29ttRW261 – sofi (@sofiarollon) November 3, 2021

The screenshots of the conversation by WhatsApp that Sofía has shared have not taken long to go viral and are on their way to monopolizing 15,000 reactions on the social network, the vast majority criticizing the strict dress code that has been required of them:

If it is a club in Madrid, it is reportable:

“It is not allowed to restrict the

access to public establishments for reasons of race, sex, religion and

ideology, but not for aesthetic, fashion or other similar reasons

(wear sports clothes, etc) “ – Sotta (@ socratt3s) November 5, 2021

and at the entrance you have to sing some of the stool from memory if not – dominguezz 🤍 (@domiingueezzz) November 5, 2021

Me and my colleagues are now ready to go. pic.twitter.com/86Y00tGW4X – the_rakka (@the_rakka) November 5, 2021

@lusjima That’s why we prefer our decadent old-fashioned bars – Parallel Universe (@Univparalel) November 5, 2021

So or home pic.twitter.com/uczxvud6Pc – Borja Campos (@borjaccampos) November 5, 2021

Of course, this nightclub does not seem like the right place to end one of those days when you get mixed up and end up going down with your clothes at home.

