The accident has forced rail traffic between Asturias and Len to be cut, a situation that could last more than 24 hours

Injured the engineer of a freight train

The machinist of a freight train has been injured this Monday after collide the convoy against a rock and derail at the entrance to the Robledo tunnel when it circulated in the direction Len down the ramp of port of Pajares what has forced to cut the rail traffic between Asturias and Len, a situation that could last more than 24 hours.

As reported by the Principality Emergency Service (SEPA) and Adif, the convoy transported metal coils, and, after derailing, it collided with one of the tunnel fans at whose entrance the locomotive was located while the five remaining wagons were left outside.

The wounded man, a 60-year-old man, presented, at the expense of further tests and until further medical evaluation, forecast-reserved polyontusions and, after being treated at the scene of the accident by a medical team, he has been transferred to the Álvarez Buylla Hospital, in Mieres, according to the data provided by the Urgent Medical Attention Service (SAMU).

The driver had to be released by SEPA firefighters who, in coordination with the medical team, cut the access door to the machine and the seat after opening a gap with the separator and managed to free the driver who was trapped against the dashboard.

The Emergency Coordination Center of 112 Asturias I received the notice at 5:54 a.m. and established a meeting point in the town of Puente de Los Fierros from where ADIF personnel transferred firefighters, toilets and equipment to the accident site.

At 8:35 a.m., the firefighters confirmed that they had released the driver and, with the help of an ADIF manual machine, he was transferred after stabilizing him until Los Fierros Bridge where a mobile UVI was waiting for him.

According to ADIF, the work to restore circulation along the one-way road could last for more than 24 hours and Renfe has established an alternative transport plan by road for passengers on trains affected by this incident.

This is the second railway cut that occurs in the last days between the Principality and the Plateau after another was registered on Friday for the derailment of a freight car between the stations Linares and Navidiello.

