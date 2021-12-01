PATRICIA DEL GALLO | MARÍA HERNÁNDEZ

Oviedo | Madrid

Updated on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 – 01:49

They denounce the lack of maintenance and investment in the roads and warn that “if things continue like this, there may be a misfortune”

A section of the railway route in the Port of Pajares Transport The driver of a freight train was injured when derailing and hitting a rock in the port of Pajares

Just over 24 hours in four days, access by train from Asturias to the Plateau has been open. Last Friday they were two freight cars that derailed on the Pajares ramp, breaking several sleepers and cutting off access. Freight transport was paralyzed and passengers were forced to make the journey to and from León by bus.

The situation is repeated more frequently than the drivers at the controls of the locomotives would like. In fact, traffic was restored on Saturday night and early Sunday morning. an argayo cut off the path again. This time the situation was more serious since the 60-year-old driver was seriously injured when the train that was driving at 5:45 am in the direction of León crashed against the rocks that fell to the track at the entrance to the Robledo tunnel, near Puente de los Fierros.

“The infrastructure in this area is very deteriorated and lacking in maintenance. Lack of investment due to forgetfulness and neglect“, they denounce from Semaf, the Spanish Union of Train Machinists and Railway Helpers, in a telephone conversation with THE WORLD. They assure that the situation has been deteriorating in the last 12 years in parallel with the construction of the high-speed tunnel that should have been operating for more than a decade, but that remains closed. “They have forgotten the conventional track, which continues to be the route that various freight and passenger trains make daily, and every month there are incidents of this type“, they add.

And after each incident there is, at least, a period of cuts and delays that affect all the traffic that passes through that point. The driver of last Sunday was trapped between the irons and had to be released by firefighters in a task that lasted for more than train hours. He has several broken ribs and multiple injuries and is hospitalized, although according to Renfe, his life is not in danger. The convoy was carrying heavy-duty metal coils. Five wagons derailed and they lost part of their cargo.

Communications are therefore cut off again, with no opening date since it is a very complicated area that any machinery can only access through the same train tracks. Again the interrupted goods and the Alvia travelers by bus to and from León.

“We are haunting a misfortune”

Faced with this situation, which is repeated every time the weather conditions are adverse in Asturias and León, the Renfe works council once again warns that the situation is “very worrying” on the Pajares ramp, an infrastructure built 137 years ago that for a long time “has hardly had any maintenance”, he assures Francisco Barros, president of the Renfe Company Committee in Asturias. “They want to let it die because the idea is that it be replaced by the variant where the high speed will circulate for which there is no fixed date in Asturias, but in the meantime, they regret from the works council, “You can’t have it like this.”

They criticize that in the next general budgets there is not “not a single euro for this infrastructure” which is a means of communication with the Plateau and through which large tonnage wagons circulate every day, and “what concerns us most between eight and ten trains of passengers, “insists Barros.

“We cannot say that there is no maintenance, but it is the righteous one, and the problems come when a week goes by raining or snowing, something very common in the port of Pajares. The trees fall on the catenary or on the road due to the weight of the snow. ”

They claim that they have been saying it for a long time and warning Adif about it. “As things continue like this there may be a misfortune, we are haunting it“, says Barros.

In addition to this situation, they are not much better nearby. Last weekend there were numerous cuts, delays and cancellations of trains due to different incidents.

From Adif they allege that “they would never keep any line open if it would pose a risk to people or the transit of goods” and that while the high-speed tunnel is not operational “they will do what is necessary to ensure that these roads and all the railway infrastructure in the area” are in correct condition. “” Our task is to maintain all the facilities in correct operating conditions, “sources from the manager respond to this newspaper.

Regarding the last incident recorded in the Pajares area, sources from the operator explain that it is “in a complex orographic terrain” and that the “adverse weather” of recent days has been added to that. However, they explain that “they will have to investigate why the detachment has occurred and, if necessary, if it is necessary to take any corrective action.”

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more