The drone universe has spent years wondering how to land optimally, regardless of the surface. Now an American university has united two concepts that we had not seen until now: drone and bird.

Engineers from Stanford University have been working on a robot that is part quadcopter flying drone and part peregrine falcon.

The upper half of the robot looks like a common quadcopter designed to fly through the air. The lower half of the drone has a pair of clawed legs, very different from anything we have seen in the past.

The goal of creating the robot was to allow the drone to perch on arms, branches, and other rounded objects, as birds do so efficiently.

The possibility that a drone fly and land in a tree is a significant improvement over current drones, which usually need a flat terrain to take off and land (although the same does not work to transport people).

Birds make flight and landing look easy, but perching on a branch is particularly difficult to engineer into a robot capable of flight. The challenge is that no two branches are the same.

The branches differ in size, shape, and texture. Some branches are covered with small sticks that grow on their surface and leaves, while others may be covered with moss. That is why designing a robot that does the same as a bird is not easy at all.

The system created by Stanford engineers is called the Stereotypical Nature Inspired Aerial Grabber, abbreviated SNAG. The bird-like legs allow the flying robot to move across the sky like a typical drone, but give it the ability to carry objects and perch. on various surfaces like a bird.

In your research, the engineers observed small birds that flew back and forth between special perches of different materials and sizes.

The hangers were made of wood, foam, sandpaper, and Teflon. All had built-in sensors that allowed the team to record the physical grip strength when the parrots landed and took off from the material.

The scientists learned something surprising from their research, upon discovering that the bird performed the same maneuvers no matter what the perch was made of.

For this reason, when designing the robot, the engineers followed the approach of the birds, making the flying robot approach all branches in the same way.

Of course, to keep the drone on landing, the team decided on the structure of the legs of the peregrine falcon, they are big and powerful.

Honestly, the drone is not at all aesthetic or pretty, but it is an approach to a much more practical flying robot. Will we have drones as pets in the future?