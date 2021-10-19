10/19/2021 at 4:02 PM CEST

The situation is beginning to be worrying in the Spanish countryside, because it has not rained what it should have since the beginning of the year nor does it seem that it will do it properly for what remains of it. The lack of water is especially worrying in the Guadiana and Guadalquivir basins. As if that were not enough, an international study points to Spain as one of the countries most affected by the drought from now on, due to global warming.

Neither Filomena at the beginning of the year nor the recent stormy episodes with the arrival of autumn have managed to end the episode of drought in Spain: the absence of enough rainfall to recharge the aquifers affects “alarmingly & rdquor; to the primary sector in some regions, according to . after consulting various sources.

Thus, the scientific communicator and meteorologist José Miguel Viñas has certified that 2021 has not solved the water problems so far and has regretted that, although “a long-term rain prediction cannot be made & rdquor ;, climate projections point to “longer and more intense droughts in the future”.

The current year “had been dragging since spring, even in part of winter, a rainfall figure below normal & rdquor ;, as a result of which autumn is being “drier than usual & rdquor;, as the seasonal predictions for October and November have already advanced, and this is a “bad figure, given the situation from where we started & rdquor ;, he added.

Regarding the situation of hydrological basins in Spain “At this moment it is worrying & rdquor;, since they register a deficit, more pronounced in the Guadalquivir and Guadiana basins, compared to the average of the last ten years.

A study warns about the future of droughts in Spain

A scientific study published in the digital journal ‘Frontiers in Water’ by researchers from the Ludwig-Maximilian University of Munich (Germany) indicates that Spain, along with France and the areas of the Alps and the Mediterranean as “hot spots & rdquor; of droughts in the future.

The research warns that by the end of the 21st century the episodes of meteorological drought as a consequence of the increase in temperatures could extend in the Iberian Peninsula beyond summer, with a “tendency to desiccation throughout the year & rdquor; and a “decreasing percentage of summer droughts offset by wet winters & rdquor ;.

The panorama is especially burdensome for farm workers in autonomous communities such as Andalusia, where “We are facing two years of significant water shortages & rdquor; and perspectives that “are not positive at all & rdquor;, according to the regional secretary of the Union of Small Farmers (UPA), Cristóbal Cano, who has highlighted that the data provided by the Guadalquivir Hydrographic Confederation are “the worst in the last 25 years”.

All the Andalusian provinces suffer the effects of this drought, although its incidence is being higher in the eastern area, especially in Granada and Almería where, according to Cano “The desertification process is also advancing in an important way & rdquor ;.

Another area highly affected in this sense is being the Region of Murcia and, in this case, the regions most affected so far are the Altiplano and the Northwest, according to information held by the regional secretary of UPA in this autonomous community, Antonio Moreno .

Although the winter and spring have released some rainfall in the Murcian countryside, “which has made it possible to take better advantage of the crops & rdquor ;, the summer” has been dry & rdquor; and forecasts for the remainder of 2021 are still low in rainfall, Moreno explained.

An appreciation raised both by Viñas and by Cano and Moreno is that the decrease in the frequency of rainfall has not prevented them from registering a higher intensity compared to previous years.

This translates into large storms that discharge tens of liters in a few minutes, causing an increase in runoff: that is why a large amount of this water does not end up in the reserves and run off to the sea without being used, neither for aquifers nor for crops, which is detrimental.

