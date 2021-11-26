11/26/2021 at 08:00 CET

Palmeiras-Flamengo, from the final of the Libertadores, is a battle of slates between the Portuguese Abel Ferreira and the gaucho Renato Portaluppi, who will seek to enter the club of technicians with two continental titles. It is a polarized confrontation not only between two football styles but two ways of understanding life and the profession that are antagonistic and difficult to complement.

Portaluppi, who was champion with the Gremio in 2017, is an intuitive coach, a lover of offensive football and who has options to replace Tite at the helm of the Seleçao after the Qatar World Cup. At 59, he still maintains reminiscences of his folkloric figure as a player that he cultivated during the 80s and 90s in Rio de Janeiro, in an ecosystem where he rivaled Edmundo and Romario. His main hobby still continues to be frequenting Ipanema Beach and playing soccer with colleagues. He is accompanied by the fame of not liking work too much, which has earned him some criticism in his current stage in the Mengao. He speaks the language of the footballers and it is from the complicity that his teams create, very attractive to see.

Renato Gaucho, as he was always called in Rio where he was already crowned king of the city, was the prototype of a beach pimp, boastful, charlatan, provocative, partying, undisciplined, hedonistic and womanizer. He has already stated that “I put more than five thousand women to bed & rdquor ;, in a phrase that currently, due to its macho background, provokes rejection. A voter for the far-right Jair Bolsonaro, he still encourages his players “to pass the tractor & rdquor; on your days off. It represents the update of a soccer Brazil of other times.

🔴⚫️Renato Gaúcho, the coach who wants to give @Flamengo his third CONMEBOL #Libertadores! 🔝 🇧🇷🏆 The Brazilian coach, who already won the Cup in 2⃣0⃣1⃣7⃣ with # Grêmio, will now seek to conquer it this Saturday with Mengão. # GloriaEterna pic.twitter.com/BvKF00aeIQ – CONMEBOL Libertadores (@Libertadores) November 24, 2021

THE PORTUGUESE DOMAIN IN LA LIBERTADORES

Abel Ferreira, on the other hand, is method and work. At 42 years old, he can win his second Libertadores in a row, the last one who did it was Bianchi with Boca Juniors in the 2000-2001 biennium. It would be the third title in a row for Portuguese coaches, after the triumph of Jorge Jesus in 2019 with Flamengo.

In his second year at Verdao, Ferreira has shown with facts, why he embraces Mourinhismo. He has fought with referees, with the São Paulo press and, when the results have not arrived, he has closed ranks with the dressing room in a ‘us against the world’. And his tactical approaches would have been signed with his eyes closed by the current coach of Roma, to whom he recommended the signing of his left back Matías Viña.

In the semifinals against At. Mineiro, put two book catenaccio: eliminated the first leg in Sao Paulo (0-0) and qualified thanks to a goal from Dudu at Mineiro (1-1). His game, too many times, bores the sheep. They have one of the best squads on the continent, but give up the ball and survive on cons. Pure racanery. This is the approach he will have this Saturday in Montevideo. Palmeirenses forgive everything with the alibi of the results.

Ferreira, in his playing days, was a winger who spent his entire career at Portugal and had his best moments at Sporting Lisbon. Married, and with two daughters, he left his family in Portugal and, in his first months, decided to settle in the Palmeiras Training Center. He is a workaholic. Live for and for football. He never disconnects even in his facet as an inveterate reader or music appreciator (he loves Bossa Nova), from where he assures that he has gotten ideas to train and motivate his people.