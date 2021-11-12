11/12/2021 at 17:48 CET

The Brazil’s selection is already classified for the Qatar World Cup 2022, Canarinha got the ticket to the World Cup event after beating Colombia by the minimum. Brazil is not the fun and joyous team to watch that it has been in the past, it is a rocky team that wins games effectively. Those of Tite are a very solid team that shines for being a very compact block, despite this, the duo formed by Neymar and Lucas Paquetá brings a dose of magic typical of Brazil.

Neymar, a great support in difficult moments

In a statement prior to the game against Colombia, the Olympique Lyon midfielder spoke about his good relationship with Neymar: “Neymar is our main player and an idol for me. We get along very well on and off the pitch. He always supports me so that I can play my best football. ”

Paquetá acknowledged that when he went through difficult times, Neymar was by his side to get him to get his best version: “When I experienced difficult moments in the national team, it reassured me, He told me that it was going to be important for this team and that I shouldn’t change the way I play. ”

Neymar’s words were very right, well Today it is difficult to imagine a Brazilian team without Paquetá in the core teaming up with his friend Neymar. When both players meet on the field, Brazil is practically unbeatable, the numbers prove it: In 12 games, the Carioca have won 10, tied 1 and lost another. In addition, between the two they add 9 goals and 9 assists. Some data that shows the great importance of both footballers for Tite.