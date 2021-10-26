10/26/2021 at 7:34 PM CEST

Spar Girona visits this Wednesday (17:00 Spanish time) the powerful Dynamo Kursk in a match, on the fourth day of the Euroleague, which will serve to measure the improvement experienced in recent dates by the team, with four wins in the last four games and an exciting balance of two victories and one defeat in Europe.

After a hesitant and irregular start to the course, with more defeats than victories, the Catalan team is growing by leaps and bounds, and on Saturday he showed it again by storming the court of the Endesa League leader, Cadí La Seu (55-65).

In the Euroleague, Alfred Julbe’s side has recovered from a narrow defeat against Hungarian Sopron on opening day with two great victories: against the Italian Beretta Famila Schio (68-76) and against the Turkish Fenerbahce (71-59), last Wednesday, led by Kennedy Burke (28 points).

A tough opponent

With everything, Kursk is presented as a tough opponent, as they were proclaimed Euroleague champions in the 2016-17 season. In 2018-19 he was a finalist, and also participated in the Final Four in 2015 and in 2018. In this Euroleague he has two victories and one defeat, just like Girona, and is third in Group B, just above the Catalan team.

“She is a very complete rival, with very talented players capable of making a difference, due to her versatility., for his agility, for his shot and for his one on one, “said Laura Antoja, Julbe’s assistant, in the preview of the match.

In addition, after noting that the match against Kursk is “the most unpleasant and difficult trip of the entire course”, Antoja also affirmed that, to aspire to win, the team will have to “play very seriously, being very aggressive in defense and trying to have a good shooting percentage so as not to leave the game at any time”.

For this Wednesday’s duel, Julbe will continue without being able to have forward Michaela Onyenwere and power forward María Araújo, injured. .

