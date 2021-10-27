Although the overturning of the Earth during the Upper Cretaceous has been a matter of debate in the geophysical community, one team has shown that it occurred 84 million years ago, returning after 5 million years to rotate.

The rocks that make up the Earth have a memory of the direction of the magnetic field, as if they were music recording tapes on which you can include your favorite songs.

This is due to the fact that tiny tiny crystals, such as magnetite crystals that are produced by bacteria, line up in the shape of tiny compass needles, only to be trapped as sediment when the rock solidifies.

In this way, such fossil magnetism offers clear evidence for scientists when it comes to tracking where the Earth’s axis of spin deviates relative to the Earth’s crust.

Although this has not been until now, when a team led by the Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) has shown in Nature Communications that a planetary overturn occurred in the past, leading to a true polar shift.

The Earth turns from time to time, even in relation to the axis of rotation

To know first-hand why the Earth is turning over, it is necessary to explain what its layers are. The globe has different layers: an inner core of solid metal, an outer core of liquid metal, a solid mantle, and the Earth’s surface crust.

Since the outer core is liquid, the mantle and crust can slide over it, as if you were dumping water on a marble. In this sense, due to the convection patterns of the outer core, the general patterns of the Earth’s magnetic field are predictable.

In this way, the direction of the geographic north and south poles can be known, as well as the inclination of the distance from the poles. At this point, the aforementioned magnetites appear, whose fossil memory is essential.

“Imagine looking at the Earth from space,” explains Joe Kirschvink, lead author of the Tokyo Institute of Technology (Japan) in a statement. “The true polar shift would look like the Earth was tilting on its side, and what is actually happening is that the entire rocky layer on the planet (the solid mantle and crust) revolves around the liquid.”

Thanks to satellites, geophysicists can measure all polar displacements, although the task is complicated if one takes a look at the past, specifically the Upper Cretaceous, about 84 million years ago.

To check if there was a great polar drift at this time, the researchers analyzed some rocks in the Apennines (Italy) to solve the crossroads, since they thought that the limestones created between 145.4 and 65.5 million years located in the country they would offer evidence.

“These Italian sedimentary rocks turn out to be special and very reliable because the magnetic minerals are actually fossils of bacteria that formed chains of the mineral magnetite,” says Sarah Slotznick, co-author and geobiologist at Darmouth College (USA).

These minerals, by the way, were those that helped 50 years ago to indirectly determine that the impact of an asteroid was the cause of the extinction of the dinosaurs. Almost nothing.

As a result of the rock analysis, the team concluded that the planet tilted approximately 12º 84 million years ago, although the Earth seems to have corrected independently, since in 5 million years it has turned in the opposite direction 25º.

In summary, it is more than demonstrated that the Earth is a kind of yo-yo and that, over time, it tilts its axis of rotation. All this thanks to the memory of some Italian rocks.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Abraham Andreu.