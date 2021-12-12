If there are Android applications that are essential for you and that you would even use in Windows, now there is an extremely simple way to install them, it is almost as if you only clicked to have them.

It is true that there are Android applications that are very interesting and that more than once we have considered being able to use them also on our Windows computer.

For years there have been ways by which we could use Android within Windows, but we had to use emulators, since Microsoft’s operating system was not prepared for it.

Now that the Android Subsystem for Windows 11 has been created, there is already a broader integration with respect to everything, although the truth is that no, until now, it is precisely simple.

But now a method has appeared that simplifies everything a lot and that with just one APK file, we can now install the app and work with it on Windows.

What is an APK file?

The APK format stands for Android Application Package or Android Application Package. It is a type of executable file in which everything that is an application to run on the Android operating system is integrated.

We can say that a APK file is the same as an EXE in Windows, but that only works on Google’s operating system.

The installation of an APK is the same as the one we do with the Windows executables, that is, as soon as you click, it will proceed immediately to the installation of it.

It works on all smartphones with Windows operating system, although there are times that it gives an error, since in order to install them we must activate the Unknown origins Google’s operating system.

This was implemented as a security measure so that nothing could be installed without our consent. What’s more, since version 10, we can allow the installation of each APK file and we are not obliged to do it in a general way, another very successful measure.

The APK files are safe, in the same way as EXE. That is, if we download them from trusted websites, where we are sure that they are the trustworthy files, without any type of modification, we will not have any problem.

But if, on the contrary, we download them from websites that we do not know, nobody can assure us that at the same time that we install the application we want, we are also installing some type of malware.

In this sense, the problem is not the APK files, but rather the common sense that we must have for its installation. We should not run absurd dangers, since many of us use the smartphone for things as sensitive as accessing our bank, for example, and it would not be a good thing if someone had such access as well.

Install an APK in Windows 11

Now is the time when we are going to see, once we know what APK files are, how we can install one in Windows 11, but once easy and uncomplicated way, not as with other methods that lead to the same end.

The first thing we must do is install WSATools on our Windows operating system.

It is an app that is available in the Windows app store (Microsoft Store). You just have to click on Get and it will install itself.

Once we have WSATools, we have two ways to install an APK file.

The first is by opening the program and then clicking on Select an APK, find the file on your computer and select it to automatically install.

The second way is much easier and would be to double-click an APK fileas the program will launch automatically.

When you have selected or clicked on the APK file, you will get a confirmation window which will show us information about the application that is being installed at that moment.

We can see both the name of the application, the icon, the version, the name of the package and also the size of the file. This is the moment when you must click on Install so that the APK is already an entire application.

We do not have to do absolutely anything else, since the whole process is handled by WSATools, that is, it uses the Windows Android Subsystem and then installs something really good, and as you see it much simpler than other methods that had up to now.

We have a negative side in all this and that is that this program is not yet fully polished and therefore it can give more than one error or throw itself for a moment of minutes without doing anything on the screen. When this happens, it is best to close it and restart it, since the second time it almost certainly works.

Once the APK is installed, all you have to do is click on Open App to open the application you just installed.

The good thing is that applications are in Windows 11 like any other app and we will search for them in the same way, either by clicking on the taskbar magnifier and writing the name to make them come out, or using the Start Menu, then clicking All applications and looking for it to execute it.

Another thing that we must be clear about is that the fact that Android apps can be run does not mean that we have, for example, Google services, so it may happen that certain applications that depend on them do not they work.

In any case, it is a very simple and practical way to have Android apps in our Windows 11 operating system, being much easier to undertake than the ones we have encountered so far, where they either had endless steps or were more difficult to be able to get it.

This new system takes much less time and is highly intuitive, something that many users appreciate, since not everyone has great computer skills.

If you have tried it, you can tell us what you think about it on our social networks.