12/10/2021 at 08:41 CET

David Page

Spain has been leading the pressure on the European Commission for months to promote far-reaching measures to curb the rise of electricity price. The Government of Pedro Sánchez has managed to set up a common front with France, Italy, Greece and Romania so that Brussels and the rest of the countries of the European Union don’t settle for taking short-term steps to cushion the impact of increases in electricity and gas in the receipt that families and companies pay, and that they launch structural reforms of the energy markets to avoid their volatility now and permanently.

The pressure from Spain has not had any effect and has only ended up causing a head-on collision with the European Commission and with a group of member states led by Germany and the Nordic countries. Both Brussels and these other countries called ‘frugal’ or ‘hawks’ reject the reform of the electricity market proposed by the Spanish Government and only support the mitigating measures of the effects of a price increase that they consider temporary and that will end next spring.

Both the president Pedro Sanchez As its vice president Teresa Ribera – sporadically also vice president Nadia Calviño – began a pressure campaign in the European Union at the end of the summer, demanding major reforms of the electricity wholesale market to prevent skyrocketing gas prices from inevitably contaminating the bill of electricity. electricity and so that the low prices of the production of renewable energies were noticeable in the bill.

Forceful rejection

But the European Commission has decided to completely close the door to this reform and defends the marginalist system of the electricity market – whereby the most expensive source of energy that enters the market sets the price for all the others – now in force in the European electricity markets. “We have very clear ideas and we will not do any review of the wholesale electricity system& rdquor ;, say sources from the Community Executive.

“The best thing is that wholesale prices are freely established and that governments take measures so that these prices do not seriously affect consumers when they rise too much & rdquor;” indicated from the European Commission. “One thing is that the consumer is not affected by the rise in the wholesale price and another thing is wanting to intervene in the market & rdquor ;, they emphasize.

The Spanish Government has gone accumulating blows in his crusade for a major reform of the electricity market. Varapalos from both the European Commission and the technical institutions to which the Community Executive has commissioned reports to study the proposals of Spain and the front of Mediterranean countries. In fact, Brussels justifies its rejection by relying on the preliminary report it commissioned to the Agency for the Cooperation of European Energy Regulators (ACER) on the marginalist system for fixing electricity prices and which became an iron defense of the current model.

European regulators warned that Spain’s proposals, such as the establishment of maximum price caps or the use of average prices for each of the electricity generation technologies, could put the security of supply at risk due to the closure of plants that would leave of being profitable or discouraging investment in new renewables. ACER is preparing another more in-depth report on the matter that it intends to publish next April.

State aid for electricity companies

Brussels stresses that Spain’s proposal to set electricity prices “it would force some producers to sell below their costs, so they would have to close or compensate these companies with state aid& rdquor ;, indicate the same sources “Do we want an electricity market with companies that receive State aid or an electricity market in which everyone competes and the consumer pays the production costs? It is fairer that the energy consumer pays the costs that the taxpayers pay state aid to the electricity companies & rdquor ;.

The Spanish Government defends opening a thorough analysis of the operation of the electricity market to undertake reforms that guarantee consumer protection in the face of strong price rises and to highlight the benefits of the energy transition, reflecting the lower real costs of renewables in the final price. Vice President Ribera has proposed to open a consultation with all the agents involved during the next six months to identify concrete reforms necessary to promote climate and energy objectives and to curb price volatility. An analysis that the European Commission does not intend to open or endorse.

In full spiral of rising cost of electricity and gas, Brussels has practically limited itself until now to recalling the measures that member states can take to mitigate the impact of price rises on homes and businesses. It has simply made a compendium of possible measures that in most countries were already being adopted, limiting the action of governments to the direct aid for vulnerable consumers, tax reductions and selective discounts or aid for affected companies. A list of tools that unnerved the Spanish government, which harshly criticized them as insufficient and inconsistent in the face of the exceptional situation of the energy markets.

Brussels remains willing, however, to study other claims of the Spanish Government. Commission sources suggest that next week they will open up to support “some kind of measures & rdquor; on joint purchase of gas by several European countries imitating the experience of vaccines against Covid or reinforcing the strategic reserves of continental gas as proposed by Spain.