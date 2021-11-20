The signals from Brussels are very clear: the European Central Bank, the European Commission and the European Council agree on ask companies that they stay firm in salary negotiations and do not agree to raise wages according to prices, as that could lead to a very negative inflationary spiral for the economy.

Not only do they launch this message in each of their public interventions, but these three institutions have transferred it directly to employers and unions in the meetings that they regularly hold in the Belgian capital.

“At the last meeting of the Macroeconomic Dialog, two weeks ago, they gave us a very clear message what we have to be very careful in salary negotiations so as not to carry over the price hike, which is probably temporary. You should not go over the top in salary expectations because that in turn would translate into a spiral of inflation and that would be super harmful, “he explained this week Markus J. Beyrer, general director of the European employers’ association Business Europe, in an interview with this medium.

Beyrer referred to the meetings that have been held in Brussels since 1999 twice a year and in which the ECB, the European Council, the European Commission and the social partners meet: the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC), the European Center for Public Enterprise (SGI, formerly CEEP), the European Union of the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME, formerly UEAPME) and Business Europe.

“We met with the trade unions and also with Christine Lagarde, the President of the ECB, with the relevant members of the European Commission, the Troika, the finance ministers … and ah we talk about macroeconomic policy“, detailed Beyrer.

These dialogs are designed “to contribute to monetary and budgetary policies, as well as to the evolution of wages. Through this dialogue, the social partners are expected not only to gain a better understanding of the economic problems facing the EU, but also to agree on joint solutions, “Brussels explains.

In the last edition of this meeting, which took place last November 8th, the digitization challenges of the European Union were analyzed, but the problem of inflation and the risk of second round effects.

Raise wages in line with underlying inflation

European institutions and employers agree that this episode of price increases (inflation grew 4.1% year-on-year in October in the European Union and 5.4% in Spain) is temporary, so it is important to avoid that it is transferred to wages, since that in turn will push prices up.

“At the European level, unions are not sufficiently aware of the risk. In Austria, my country, there has been a long tradition of social dialogue and many times in the history of industrial relations there have been second-round effects on inflation after strikes. It is a populist approach. In salary negotiation you have to look at inflation, but not only the present, also the past and future expectations, and also you have to look at productivity“, emphasizes the head of the European employers’ association.

If that logic is abandoned, warns, they end up producing wage increases that are not supported by productivity gains, and the economy ends up having a competitiveness and inflation problem.

For this reason, different voices in the European institutions pray that the CPI not be used to raise wages. The vice president of the central bank himself, Luis de Guindos, asked this month in an interview in Onda Cero that in any case the salary increase is linked to underlying inflation, “which is the one that will remain in time.”

This inflation measures the price of all goods and services except energy and food – the most volatile and the ones that are pushing the general index up the most – and currently stands at 2.1% in the EU and at 1.4% in Spain.

In practice, to date, this indicator is the one that is being used as a reference in salary negotiations. In fact, the registered agreements until October they collect salary increases 1.9% in the EU and 1.55% in Spain, with some differences by sectors since the activities in which employment is performing better and in which there are difficulties in filling vacancies, salaries are rising at a better pace.

Hence there is still no concern. “If energy prices continue to rise or supply restrictions persist, inflation may remain higher for longer than we currently anticipate. This could lead to higher wages and consequently higher prices. But so far, we see no evidence of this in the negotiated wage data. We see that wage growth next year could increase somewhat more than this year, but the risk of second-round effects remains limited“, reassured the president of the ECB a few days ago.

Raise awareness among unions

For these dreaded second-round effects to remain under control, it is important to make unions aware that increases must be moderate.

Institutions and employers agree that the ECB is right and inflation is temporary, with what they see inappropriate there is excessive salary increases that would push prices up even more unnecessarily.

But it is that they will not see convenient exaggerated rises in case the ECB was wrong. If inflation were not permanent, then the ECB would have to anticipate rate hikes, which would be very damaging to the recovery. Especially in the most indebted countries, such as Spain.

“If wages go up more now than they should, they will generate more inflation, so the ECB will have to raise rates sooner, with the damage that will do to the economy. So if the unions were analytical they would see this danger. But not everyone They are, unfortunately, “say sources close to these dialogues.

The unions, in fact, remain in their position of defend salary increases.

“The European economy is growing, but many workers are not benefiting from this growth … Young and low-skilled workers they don’t have adequate salaries and their opportunities are limited. The large increase in energy prices and the fall in wages in the second quarter of this year pose a real risk of massive energy poverty, “he claimed at that November 8 summit. Luca visentini, general secretary of the CES.

In Spain, UGT and CCOO also fly that flag and are asking for salary increases.

“UGT urges to raise wages and improve employment, given the uncontrolled rise in prices (…) The 1.5% rise in contract wages and 1.6% of the Minimum Interprofessional Salary, which is applied only in the last four months of the year, are insufficient“They criticized when they learned the October CPI data.

CCOO has gone further and has even asked that the wage guarantee clauses are recovered -which ensure salary increases in accordance with the CPI- and that in Spain are now only applied in 17% of the agreements, in line with what happens in most of the countries of Europe.

