12/17/2021 at 09:35 CET

The European Central Bank (ECB) has prolonged for nine months, until March 2022, the liquidity supply lines in euros with seven central banks of European countries that do not use the euro.

The ECB has reported this Thursday that it wants to ensure that in these countries there is sufficient liquidity in euros in the event of market malfunctions due to the pandemic of COVID-19.

For this reason, in December last year, the ECB offered the central banks of Albania, Croatia, Hungary, the Republic of North Macedonia, Romania, San Marino and Serbia to extend the foreign exchange swap lines and repo operations, for the repurchase of fixed income debt securities.

The ECB established these liquidity lines after the outbreak of the pandemic to ensure that banks in those countries have sufficient liquidity in euros. In the beginning these lines of liquidity, in exchange for adequate guarantees denominated in euros, were to expire in June 2021, but now the ECB has extended them until March 2022.

With the agreement, the Croatian National Bank (Hrvatska narodna banka) can borrow up to 2 billion Euros from the ECB in exchange for Croatian kunas. The Bank of Albania (Banka e Shqipërisë) can take loaned up to € 400 million, and the central bank of Hungary (Magyar Nemzeti Bank), up to 4,000 million euros.

The National Bank of the Republic of North Macedonia, also up to 400 million euros, that of Romania (Banca Nationala a României, up to 4,500 million euros, and that of San Marino (Banca Centrale della Repubblica di San Marino), up to 100 million of euros. The central bank of Serbia can borrow up to € 1 billion of the ECB.