The important movement is a recognition of the work of Arce himself, who is one of the most respected figures in the Spanish economic sphere, and the work of the BdE itself.

The European Central Bank (ECB) has signed one of the most relevant figures from the Bank of Spain and has appointed scar Arce as the new general director of Economics. The movement is a notable recognition of the work of Arce, who is the current director general of Economics and Statistics of the Bank of Spain and, therefore, responsible for the agency’s forecasts, as well as the work of the BdE itself.

The supervisor suffered a reputational crisis very important as a result of the mistakes made before and during the financial crisis, and that left him in a very delicate situation that the new leaders have managed to reverse. And Arce is a basic piece in that change together, evidently, with the governor, Pablo Hernndez de Cos, and the deputy governor, Margaret Delgado.

“The appointment of scar Arce as the new general director of Economics at the ECB supposes, in addition to a well-deserved recognition of his professional career, an endorsement of the technical work developed under his leadership by the General Directorate of Economy and Statistics. The Bank of Spain thus significantly increases its presence in one of the fundamental institutions of the European Union. His extensive experience in economic analysis will be a valuable contribution to the ECB “, has valued Hernndez de Cos himself, whose work is also highly valued in Europe and there are those who already place him in a relevant position at the ECB, although the presence of Luis de Guindos and Scar Arce could now complicate that movement.

Arce’s appointment will be effective in the first quarter of next year., moment in which to leave the position that he held since 2015 and in which he relieved, precisely, the current governor. Previously, he was director of the Department of Monetary and Financial Studies, and head of the Forecast and Situation Division within the Bank of Spain, was in the Securities Market Commission (CNMV) and was deputy director general in the Economic Office of the President of the Government between 2008 and 2009.

In his new role, Arce be responsible for supervising the ECB’s forecasts for the whole of the Eurozone, which “supposes an honor and a professional challenge of the first order”, as stated by Arce himself in the press release distributed by the Bank of Spain.

