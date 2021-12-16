Updated on Thursday, December 16, 2021 – 14:08

The rate hike in the euro zone will have to wait. The European Central Bank (ECB) has confirmed what the market has already been discounting and that is that it will not join other large central regulators, such as the US Federal Reserve (Fed) or the Bank of england when it comes to raising the price of money. The entity is concerned about inflation, but maintains the thesis that it will be temporary and prefers to continue propping up the lagged recovery in the Eurozone.

This explains not only the inaction in terms of interest rates, but also the readjustment in the main debt purchase programs that it maintains assets. On the one hand, it will end pandemic emergency purchase program (PEPP) in March 2022, but during the following six months increase purchases under its standard asset purchase program (APP).

Specifically, increase the monthly net purchase rate to 40,000 million euros in the second quarter and up to 30,000 million per month in the third quarter. As of October 2022, the Governing Council will maintain net asset purchases under the APP at a monthly rate of 20,000 million euros “for as long as necessary”, as stated in the statement issued at the end of the December meeting in Frankfurt. Likewise, the Governing Council “expects net purchases to end shortly before key ECB interest rates begin to rise.”

Regarding rates, the entity chaired by Christine Lagarde maintains the reference rates at 0% for its financing operations; the deposit facility rate at -0.50%, and the loan facility rate at 0.25%.

“The Governing Council judges that the progress in the economic recovery and towards its inflation target in the medium term allow it to reduce step by step the rhythm of its asset purchases during the next few quarters. But a monetary accommodation is still needed for inflation to stabilizes at the inflation target of 2% “, points out the entity, hence” given the current uncertainty “, the ECB is committed to” maintaining flexibility “in its actions.

Uploads in UK

Shortly before the ECB’s statement, the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee announced its decision to raise the reference interest rate for its operations by 15 basis points, to stand at 0.25%. The institution, however, has kept the volume of its purchase programs unchanged at 895,000 million pounds (1.05 billion euros).

The decision to raise interest rates from the historic low of 0.1% to 0.25% was taken by a majority of 8 votes to 1, since Silvana Tenreyro I voted against the increase, preferring to keep the rate at 0.1%, while the nine members of the Committee supported continuing with the same volume of purchases.

In its analysis, the Bank of England takes note of the appearance of the micron variant, pointing out that it seems to be much more transferable than previous ones, which poses new risks to public health and caused a drop in the global prices of risk assets, although they have subsequently recovered to a great extent.

Refering to inflation, which reached 5.1% in November, its highest level since September 2011, the central bank expects it to remain around 5% for most of the winter period and peak at around 6% in April 2011. 2022, although it remains confident that inflation will decline in the second half of next year.

inflation target of 2% in a sustainable way, “he added.

