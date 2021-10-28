Monthly meeting in Frankfurt

“Inflation, inflation, inflation”, Christine Lagarde answered when asked about the content of the entity’s monthly meeting

ECB President Christine Lagarde after the meeting in Frankfurt Inflation CPI soars to 5.5% in October, the biggest rise in 29 years

Meeting without surprises. The European Central Bank (ECB) withstands price pressure without changes in interest rates or in any of the monetary policy instruments that it maintains in force, considering that the financing conditions can be maintained with the current formulations, as reported by the entity after its monthly meeting held this Thursday in Frankfurt.

No one really expected any change in this regard, despite which the appointment was surrounded by expectations considering the crossroads facing the ECB: the weakening of the European recovery in a context of rising inflation. And this has been the central theme of the conversations, as recognized by the president of the entity, Christine Lagarde:“Inflation, inflation, inflation”, has responded when asked about the content of the meeting.

The sustained rise in prices is the central bank’s main concern and although it continues to consider it to be temporary and temporary, Lagarde has also acknowledged that it will extend longer than expected. “The current phase of inflation will last longer than expected,” the president assured.

According to Lagarde, the rise in energy prices and the recovery in demand in the midst of a supply crisis are prolonging the pressure on prices and, in the medium term, are two of the risk factors for the pace of economic recovery. dialing so far.

No change in rates

For the rest, the entity’s statement already advanced the stability regarding the ECB’s roadmap in the last quarter of the year. This was a transition meeting between September, when some changes had already advanced, and December, in which an update of the macroeconomic forecasts and more details on the “recalibration” of the stimulus package in the face of the pandemic are expected.

With these premises, the Governing Council of the monetary authority has underlined that it continues to consider that these conditions can be maintained with a rate of net purchases of assets under its pandemic emergency program (PEPP, for its acronym in English) “moderately lower “than the rate recorded in the second and third quarters of the year, something that was already announced at the previous meeting.

Regarding rates, they remain at 0% for refinancing operations, while the deposit facility rate will continue at -0.50% and the loan facility rate at 0.25%. In addition, the entity has reiterated that it will leave them at these levels, or lower, until inflation reaches 2% “long before” the end of the projection horizon and “durably” for the rest of the time window.

The conditions for raising rates also include that underlying inflation progress is “advanced enough” to be “consistent” with inflation stabilizing at 2% in the medium term. “This could imply a transitory period in which inflation is moderately above the target,” the agency explained in a statement.

PEPP program

Regarding the PEPP, the ECB also leaves the total amount of the program unchanged in 1.85 billion euros, to be spent until March 2022 although without the need to extinguish its volume completely. The ECB will revert to maturities under this program until the end of 2023.

Likewise, continue to make net purchases of assets under its standard program (APP) to a monthly rate of 20,000 million net “for as long as necessary.” The ECB will reinvest maturing debt funds under this program for a “long” period of time after interest rates begin to rise.

Lastly, the monetary authority has indicated that continuing to provide “ample liquidity” through its refinancing operations, especially through the third program of long-term refinancing operations with a specific objective (TLTRO-III).

