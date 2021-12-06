12/06/2021 at 2:16 PM CET

Paula Clemente

The arches, bridges and windows that decorate the euro notes have just entered discount time. The European Central Bank (ECB) has decided to transform the look of European cash by mounting a work table with about twenty professionals proposed by several of the national central banks of the euro zone. They are experts in areas as diverse as history, natural and social sciences, technology or the visual arts.

For example, experts in archeology, scientific and social researchers and artists of all kinds form part of this discussion group: from a theater critic, to a sculptor and various creators of conceptual art. Most hold positions at iconic universities, foundations or cultural centers.

Who will represent Spain at this table is Nuria Oliver, director and founder of the Ellis Alicante Foundation and head of data science in the DataPop Alliance. The first is an institution dedicated to addressing different challenges that Artificial Intelligence carries with it; the second, a non-profit global laboratory that aims to solve humanity’s challenges also through data and technology.

Its task, with the rest of the participants, will be first to gather the opinions of citizens from all over the euro zone about possible themes to decorate the new banknotes and then present proposals that the ECB will submit to a public hearing. As the entity details this Monday in a statement, after these two steps it will call a design contest, after which it will consult the citizens again. The final decision will be made by its Governing Council and is expected in 2024.

Bet on cash

“After twenty years, it is time to update the appearance of our banknotes so that Europeans of all ages and backgrounds can identify with them,” argues the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, in this same statement. “The banknotes are here to stay: they are a tangible and visible symbol of our union in Europe, especially in times of crisis, and their demand continues to be intense”, he defended.

Specifically, the last study on payment habits of consumers in the euro zone, prepared with precovid data, indicates that cash was still the most popular means of payment for small-scale transactions in 2019. And despite the fact that the pandemic has increased cashless payments, according to the ECB, the demand for cash has grown due to its essential role of store of value.

Even so, “the banknote redesign process will go hand in hand with our research on a digital euro”, remarks the member of the entity’s Executive Committee, Fabio Panetta. “Both projects are intended to fulfill our mandate to provide safe money to Europeans,” he concludes.